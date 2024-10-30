Gelteq opens at $4.00, IPO priced at $4.00

Gelteq (GELS), a biotechnology company that specializes in the formulation, development, and manufacturing of ingestible gel technology, priced its initial public offering of 1.3M ordinary shares at a price of $4.00 per share. The shares are listed on the Nasdaq under the symbol “GELS.” Benchmark is acting as the lead managing underwriter for the offering.

