GELS

Gelteq opens at $4.00, IPO priced at $4.00

October 30, 2024 — 11:05 am EDT

Gelteq (GELS), a biotechnology company that specializes in the formulation, development, and manufacturing of ingestible gel technology, priced its initial public offering of 1.3M ordinary shares at a price of $4.00 per share. The shares are listed on the Nasdaq under the symbol “GELS.” Benchmark is acting as the lead managing underwriter for the offering.

Stocks mentioned

GELS

