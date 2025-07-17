Gelteq Limited Partners with IDT Australia to Establish Local Manufacturing Facility for Gel-Based Products

Gelteq Limited partners with IDT Australia to establish a manufacturing facility for gel-based pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products.

Gelteq Limited has announced a memorandum of understanding with IDT Australia to establish a dedicated manufacturing facility aimed at scaling up its gel-based products for the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and animal health markets. This partnership leverages IDT's expertise in pharmaceutical development and contract manufacturing, which spans over 50 years and includes the production of over 60 market-based drugs. Gelteq's CEO, Nathan Givoni, highlighted the strategic importance of this collaboration for accelerating product development and market delivery. IDT's capabilities will enhance Gelteq's innovative gel technologies, which address common challenges in drug delivery. The agreement specifies the establishment of compliant manufacturing operations, including necessary regulatory certifications and rapid scale-up capabilities to accommodate future growth.

Partnership with IDT Australia establishes a dedicated manufacturing facility, enhancing Gelteq's capacity to scale and develop gel-based products for global markets.

IDT's extensive expertise in pharmaceutical manufacturing and regulatory compliance supports Gelteq's goals and accelerates product development.

The agreement allows for rapid scale-up capabilities, indicating potential for increased production and growth in diverse markets.

The collaboration combines innovative delivery systems with proven manufacturing processes, improving care and dosing compliance in the therapeutic and nutraceutical sectors.

Partnership with IDT may raise concerns about dependence on a third-party manufacturer, which could impact Gelteq's control over production quality and timelines.

The press release includes numerous forward-looking statements, indicating uncertainty regarding the execution of future plans and the potential for unmet expectations.

Failure to fulfill the requirements for compliance and certification across multiple regulatory bodies may hinder product development and market access.

What is Gelteq Limited focused on developing?

Gelteq Limited focuses on white label ingestible gel-based solutions for prescription drugs, nutraceuticals, pet care, and sports products.

Who is Gelteq partnering with for manufacturing?

Gelteq has partnered with IDT Australia to establish a dedicated manufacturing facility for its gel-based products.

What expertise does IDT Australia bring?

IDT Australia has over 50 years of experience in pharmaceutical projects and specializes in cGMP manufacturing and advanced therapies.

How will this partnership benefit Gelteq?

The partnership will accelerate product development and enhance compliance with regulatory requirements in various health markets.

What are Gelteq’s core product areas?

Gelteq’s core areas include pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter medications, nutraceuticals, animal medications, and sports nutrition solutions.

NEW YORK, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Gelteq Limited



(“Gelteq” or the “Company”), a clinical and science-based company focused on developing and commercializing white label ingestible gel-based solutions for prescription drugs, nutraceuticals, pet care, sports and other products, today announced it has entered into a memorandum of understanding with IDT Australia (ASX: IDT) for a dedicated, locally based manufacturing facility to support the development and scale up of its gel-based products across diverse global pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and animal health markets.





IDT is internationally recognized for its expertise in pharmaceutical projects and contract manufacturing services developed across more than 50 years of operation and over 60 market-based drugs. The company specializes in pharmaceutical product development and cGMP manufacture including high containment, high potency manufacture of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API), oral and sterile dose FDA and TGA approved laboratory testing, and clinical packaging. IDT is also at the forefront of developing and manufacturing advanced therapies including mRNA and Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs).







“Partnering with IDT to establish a locally-based, purpose-built manufacturing facility strategically positions Gelteq to accelerate and scale our products for the global nutraceutical, pharmaceutical and animal health markets,”



said



Nathan Givoni



, CEO of Gelteq. “IDT not only brings proven development, manufacturing and regulatory expertise to support our goals, but also a unique knowledge base to speed up the development of new products targeting these markets.”







Paul McDonald,



CEO of IDT Australia, commented: “



We are excited to combine IDT’s proven development and manufacturing capabilities with Gelteq’s innovative delivery system for wellness and therapeutic products



. Gelteq’s proprietary gel technologies offer distinct benefits in both delivery and combination therapy opportunities needed to improve care and dosing compliance across many end markets.”







Highlights of the Agreement:











Facilities and Equipment



required for the manufacture of Gelteq products, in a dedicated building and purpose-built facility, trained staff and operational support.



required for the manufacture of Gelteq products, in a dedicated building and purpose-built facility, trained staff and operational support.





Compliance and Certification



necessary for products in the therapeutic, veterinary and nutraceutical markets across various product presentations, including regulatory requirements, permits, and licenses from the APVMA, FDA, and TGA.



necessary for products in the therapeutic, veterinary and nutraceutical markets across various product presentations, including regulatory requirements, permits, and licenses from the APVMA, FDA, and TGA.





Rapid Scale Up Capability



to integrate additional manufacturing space and equipment to support growth.













About Gelteq Ltd.







Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, Gelteq (NASDAQ: GELS) is a clinical and science-based company focused on developing and commercializing white label gel-based delivery solutions for prescription drugs, nutraceuticals, pet care, sports and other products. Gelteq advances and commercializes its delivery solutions within five core verticals: pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter medications, nutraceuticals, animal medications, and sports nutrition.





The Company’s unique formulation directly addresses the issues associated with traditional drug delivery methods such as difficulty swallowing, taste of unpalatable ingredients, and dosage control. For more information, visit





www.gelteq.com





and our SportsGel brand website





www.sportsgel.com





.





Forward-Looking Statements









Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “suggest,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Gelteq’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including risks related to the timing and fulfilment of current and future orders relating to Gelteq’s products, the success of new programs, the ability to implement a new strategic plan and the success of a new strategic plan. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Gelteq in general, see the risk factors in its Annual Report on 20-F filed on November 15, 2024. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Gelteq undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



