Gelteq Limited Expands U.S. Commercial Strategy Through Exclusive Logistics Agreement with Healthy Extracts Inc.

Gelteq announces exclusive logistics partnership with Healthy Extracts to enhance distribution and efficiency in North America.

Gelteq Limited has announced a significant expansion of its U.S. commercial strategy through an exclusive logistics and distribution agreement with Healthy Extracts Inc., making Healthy Extracts its sole partner for storage, shipping, and fulfillment in North America. This partnership aims to enhance Gelteq's distribution capabilities for its gel-based delivery solutions across the U.S. and Canada, allowing for quicker product availability while reducing costs and increasing revenue potential. Healthy Extracts will manage warehousing and order fulfillment from its facility in Nevada, aiming for improved efficiency and margin expansion for both companies. This collaboration aligns with their goals for growth and innovation in the health and wellness market, with initial products set for distribution by Q3 2025.

Potential Positives

Gelteq has secured an exclusive logistics and distribution agreement with Healthy Extracts, enhancing its U.S. commercial strategy and enabling rapid scaling of product distribution.

The partnership is expected to significantly reduce fulfillment costs, thereby leading to accelerated margin expansion and unlocking high-margin revenue opportunities for both companies.

Real-time inventory management and centralized logistics through Healthy Extracts are anticipated to improve operational efficiency and transparency for Gelteq.

The initial products are on track for market distribution by Q3 2025, indicating a swift implementation of the collaboration and potential revenue generation soon.

Potential Negatives

Partnership with Healthy Extracts may indicate Gelteq's reliance on external logistics, which could pose risks if Healthy Extracts fails to meet performance expectations or faces operational challenges.

The emphasis on "forward-looking statements" suggests uncertainty in execution and potential for underperformance compared to expectations, highlighting inherent risks in Gelteq's expansion strategy.

Utilizing a third-party partner for logistics may complicate control over brand reputation and customer experience, particularly if issues arise in fulfillment or product delivery quality.

FAQ

What is Gelteq Limited's main business focus?

Gelteq Limited specializes in developing and commercializing white label gel-based delivery solutions for various products, including prescription drugs and nutraceuticals.

What is the significance of the partnership with Healthy Extracts Inc.?

The partnership allows Gelteq to scale distribution rapidly in North America, enhancing logistics and fulfillment capabilities while reducing costs.

Where will Healthy Extracts manage Gelteq's operations?

Healthy Extracts will manage all logistics and fulfillment from its facility in Henderson, Nevada, optimized for high-volume distribution.

When are Gelteq's products expected to hit the market?

The initial products under the new agreement are on track for market distribution by Q3 2025.

How will the partnership benefit both companies?

The collaboration is expected to drive margin efficiencies, reduce fulfillment costs, and open new revenue opportunities for both Gelteq and Healthy Extracts.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

NEW YORK, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Gelteq Limited (NASDAQ: GELS)



(“Gelteq” or the “Company”), a clinical and science-based company focused on developing and commercializing white label gel-based delivery solutions for prescription drugs, nutraceuticals, pet care, sports and other products, today announced a major expansion of its U.S. commercial strategy through an exclusive logistics and distribution agreement with



Healthy Extracts Inc.



(“Healthy Extracts”)(OTCQB: HYEX), a publicly traded company focused on plant-based health supplements.





The agreement names Healthy Extracts as Gelteq’s



exclusive North American storage, shipping, and fulfillment partner



, further building on the



earlier purchase order placed by Healthy Extracts



for Gelteq products. By partnering with Healthy Extracts, Gelteq expects to rapidly scale distribution of its proprietary delivery technologies across the United States and Canada while significantly reducing costs and boosting revenue potential.





“This fulfillment partnership with Healthy Extracts creates a powerful springboard for our North American expansion,” said Nathan Givoni, CEO of Gelteq. “We believe Healthy Extracts’ infrastructure and capabilities will allow us to execute with greater speed, precision, and efficiency - getting our products into more hands, faster.”





Under the new agreement, Healthy Extracts will manage all product receiving, secure warehousing, inventory, and order fulfillment from its Henderson, Nevada facility, which is optimized for high-volume distribution.





“Duke” Pitts, President of Healthy Extracts, commented: “By serving as Gelteq’s operational backbone in the U.S. and Canada, we expect to enhance margin efficiencies, drive faster delivery, and open new doors for long-term revenue growth. We believe this is a scalable, profitable model for both companies and our shareholders.”







Highlights of the Agreement:











Exclusive Fulfillment & Logistics Partnership



– Healthy Extracts will manage storage and all outbound shipping for Gelteq products across North America.



– Healthy Extracts will manage storage and all outbound shipping for Gelteq products across North America.





Integrated Operational Systems



– Real-time inventory management and centralized logistics expected improve transparency and efficiency.



– Real-time inventory management and centralized logistics expected improve transparency and efficiency.





Accelerated Margin Expansion



– The collaboration is expected to reduce fulfillment costs and unlock high-margin revenue opportunities for both Gelteq and Healthy Extracts.















The initial products to be received under this new agreement are on track for market distribution by Q3 2025. With the addition of full-service logistics, both Gelteq and Healthy Extracts are now vertically aligned to execute their growth plans, innovate new formulations, and enter broader consumer segments.





The agreement underscores both companies’ commitment to operational excellence and long-term value creation in the health and wellness market.







About Gelteq Ltd.







Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, Gelteq (NASDAQ: GELS) is a clinical and science-based company focused on developing and commercializing white label gel-based delivery solutions for prescription drugs, nutraceuticals, pet care, sports and other products. Gelteq advances and commercializes its delivery solutions within five core verticals: pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter medications, nutraceuticals, animal medications, and sports nutrition.





The Company’s unique formulation directly addresses the issues associated with traditional drug delivery methods such as difficulty swallowing, taste of unpalatable ingredients, and dosage control. For more information, visit



www.gelteq.com



and our SportsGel brand website



www.sportsgel.com



.







About Healthy Extracts Inc. (OTCQB: HYEX)







Healthy Extracts Inc. develops and markets proprietary, science-based supplements targeting brain, heart, and gut health. Its brand platform leverages clinically tested formulas and exclusive partnerships to deliver wellness solutions that drive measurable consumer and shareholder value.





Gelteq Contact:





Investor Relations





Matt Kreps, Darrow Associates IR





+1-214-597-8200







mkreps@darrowir.com











Forward-Looking Statements









Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “suggest,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Gelteq’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including risks related to the timing and fulfilment of current and future orders relating to Gelteq’s products, the success of new programs, the ability to implement a new strategic plan and the success of a new strategic plan. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Gelteq in general, see the risk factors in its Annual Report on 20-F filed on November 15, 2024. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Gelteq undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



