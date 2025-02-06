Gelteq Launches SportsGel Brand And Secures Distribution Agreement With WPIC In Asia-Pacific

(RTTNews) - Gelteq Limited (GELS), a clinical-stage company developing gel-based delivery solutions, announced the launch of its SportsGel brand. The brand aims to offer a sports-specific range of products designed to eliminate the common trade-off between performance, taste, mouthfeel, and convenience.

The company also revealed its first distribution agreement for SportsGel in the Asia-Pacific region with WPIC Marketing and Technologies. WPIC, an e-commerce solutions company, will help launch SportsGel in China during the first half of 2025.

The launch will include sports-specific gels for running and cycling, as well as a functional hydration product.

Gelteq's partnership with WPIC is expected to drive the expansion of SportsGel across the Asia-Pacific region, leveraging WPIC's expertise in growing global brands. The company also plans to expand the product range throughout the year.

Nathan Givoni, Co-Founder and CEO of Gelteq, stated, "We believe that SportsGel's improved formulation will challenge the traditional sports nutrition supplement paradigm, and our partnership with WPIC provides a strong foundation for growth in the region."

Gelteq remains focused on scaling its product offerings while continuing to develop novel delivery solutions for the nutraceutical and pharmaceutical industries.

