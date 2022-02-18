Gelesis Holdings Bounces Back

(RTTNews) - Gelesis Holdings, Inc. (GLS) shares are gaining more than 33 percent on Friday morning trade, continuing the uptrend from yesterday. There were no corporate announcements on the day to influence the stock movement. The shares have been falling since January first week. Currently, shares are at $3.62, up 31.27 percent from the previous close of $2.75 on a volume of 4,393,692. The shares have traded in a range of $2.64-$12.23 on average volume of 273,282 for the last 52 weeks.

