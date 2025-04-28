GEL Ex-Dividend Reminder - 4/30/25

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/30/25, Genesis Energy L.P. (Symbol: GEL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.165, payable on 5/15/25. As a percentage of GEL's recent stock price of $14.13, this dividend works out to approximately 1.17%, so look for shares of Genesis Energy L.P. to trade 1.17% lower — all else being equal — when GEL shares open for trading on 4/30/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from GEL is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.67% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of GEL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GEL's low point in its 52 week range is $9.88 per share, with $16.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.07.

In Monday trading, Genesis Energy L.P. shares are currently off about 1.5% on the day.

