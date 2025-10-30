GEHC vs. ESLOY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in Medical - Products stocks are likely familiar with GE HealthCare Technologies (GEHC) and EssilorLuxottica Unsponsored ADR (ESLOY). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Currently, both GE HealthCare Technologies and EssilorLuxottica Unsponsored ADR are holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that both of these companies have improving earnings outlooks. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

GEHC currently has a forward P/E ratio of 17.07, while ESLOY has a forward P/E of 44.56. We also note that GEHC has a PEG ratio of 2.95. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. ESLOY currently has a PEG ratio of 4.92.

Another notable valuation metric for GEHC is its P/B ratio of 3.53. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, ESLOY has a P/B of 3.92.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to GEHC's Value grade of B and ESLOY's Value grade of C.

Both GEHC and ESLOY are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that GEHC is the superior value option right now.

