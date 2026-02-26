GEHC Unveils AI LOGIQ Ultrasound Systems to Boost Imaging & Workflow

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. GEHC recently introduced the next generation of its LOGIQ general imaging ultrasound portfolio, designed to elevate clinical image quality, streamline workflows and deepen diagnostic confidence. The new lineup — LOGIQ E10 Series, LOGIQ Fortis and LOGIQ Totus — integrates Verisound Digital architecture and AI-powered innovations to enhance imaging performance across a wide range of applications.

The new systems combine upgraded imaging performance with an expanded open digital platform to improve operational efficiency and support consistent clinical decision-making. The systems will be formally showcased at the European Congress of Radiology 2026 in Vienna.

Management emphasized that innovation in ultrasound remains central to addressing the evolving needs of modern healthcare providers. The new LOGIQ systems are designed to improve diagnostic confidence, productivity and precision across a broad set of clinical applications. These range from routine imaging exams to more complex abdominal and liver assessments. The focus is on helping clinicians move quickly from capturing images to generating actionable clinical insights, while ensuring the systems remain adaptable to future technological advancements.

Likely Trend of GEHC Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, shares of GEHC traded flat at yesterday’s closing. Over the past six months, shares of the company have climbed 13.5% against the industry’s 13% decline. However, the S&P 500 has risen 8.5% during the same time frame.

In the long run, GEHC is likely to benefit from the launch of its next-generation LOGIQ ultrasound portfolio. The integration of AI-powered automation, Verisound Digital innovations and advanced liver assessment tools strengthens its competitive positioning in high-demand diagnostic imaging markets. With rising global imaging volumes and increasing fatty liver prevalence, the new systems address critical clinical needs while improving workflow efficiency by reducing scan time and system interactions. Showcasing these innovations at the European Congress of Radiology 2026 further enhances visibility, driving adoption, revenue growth and deeper market penetration across global healthcare systems.

GEHC currently has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

More on the LOGIQ Launch

GEHC is expanding the clinical capabilities of its latest LOGIQ ultrasound portfolio to support a broader range of applications. The new systems, which are 510(k) cleared and CE Marked, feature enhanced imaging performance and an expanded lineup of transducers, including specialty and multipurpose probes as well as the wireless Vscan Air. These additions are made to improve image quality and diagnostic precision across care settings.

A key focus area is liver disease, where rising global rates of fatty liver affecting close to 40% of the population, demand for reliable, early-stage assessment tools has increased. In this scenario, GEHC is positioning LOGIQ as a frontline solution for liver evaluation. The portfolio introduces Ultrasound-Guided Fat Fraction, a new tool to provide better assessment of liver fat. This capability can support earlier detection, better monitoring of disease progression and more informed treatment decisions, particularly in metabolic dysfunction-related fatty liver disease.

The latest upgrades include Auto Abdominal Suite 2.0 with SmartEdit, which adds features such as Auto Abdominal Color Assistant 2.0, Auto Aorta Measure Assistant and Auto CBD Measure Assistant. These tools are designed to detect anatomy, improve measurement accuracy and reduce system interactions. In combination with Scan Assistant, the system has shown up to 65% faster measurements and 80% fewer user interactions.

In parallel, GEHC is expanding the LOGIQ open digital platform to allow integration of third-party applications alongside its Verisound Digital solutions. The platform also incorporates on-scanner ViewPoint reporting for streamlined documentation and data management. Together, these enhancements aim to support more connected workflows, easier system customization and more consistent, data-driven clinical reporting.

Industry Prospects Favoring the Market

Going by the data provided by Precedence Research, the artificial intelligence in ultrasound imaging market is valued at $1.22 billion in 2026 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.4% through 2035.

Factors like the growing prevalence of chronic and lifestyle diseases, high global demand for ultrasound imaging, integration of AI technology to enhance imaging accuracy and automate workflows, and rising demand for imaging biomarkers and quantitative imaging are boosting the market’s growth.

Other News

GE HealthCare recently secured FDA 510(k) clearance for three new MRI innovations: SIGNA Sprint with Freelium, a 1.5T sealed magnet system; SIGNA Bolt, a high-performance 3T scanner; and SIGNA One, an AI-powered workflow platform that optimizes MRI processes from exam setup through post-processing.

GE HealthCare announced a $35 million expansion of its contract with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA). Funded mainly by BARDA, the agreement aims to accelerate the development of AI-enabled ultrasound and next-generation imaging solutions for trauma care and mass-casualty preparedness.

GE HealthCare introduced ReadyFix in the United States, a remote fleet management platform designed to enhance medical device uptime and improve operational efficiency across healthcare networks. The solution is integrated with the company’s MAC VU360 resting ECG workstations, enabling reliable ECG measurements along with real-time system connectivity that supports remote diagnostics, repairs and proactive maintenance.

GEHC’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Currently, GEHC has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Intuitive Surgical ISRG, Veracyte VCYT and Cardinal Health CAH.

Intuitive Surgical, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.53, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.4%. Revenues of $2.87 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.7%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

ISRG has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 15.7% compared with the industry’s 13.5% rise. The company beat earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 13.2%.

Veracyte, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported a third-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of 51 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 59.4%. Revenues of $131.8 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.5%.

VCYT has an estimated earnings recession rate of 3% for 2026 compared with the industry’s 16% rise. The company beat earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 45.1%.

Cardinal Health, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported a second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.63, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10%. Revenues of $65.6 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.9%.

CAH has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 15% compared with the industry’s 9.4% rise. The company beat earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.3%.

