GEHC Strengthens AI Fetal Ultrasound via Diagnoly Collaboration

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. GEHC recently announced a collaboration with Diagnoly to integrate AI-powered fetal screening into its Voluson women’s health ultrasound systems, strengthening its growing portfolio of clinical AI tools. The partnership brings Diagnoly’s Fetoly solution, designed for real-time cardiac and brain analysis during fetal exams, directly into GEHC’s established ultrasound workflow.

From an investor perspective, the move highlights GEHC’s strategy of embedding high-value AI applications into its installed base to enhance system differentiation and drive software-led growth. By expanding the Voluson Solution Store with FDA-cleared, CE-marked AI offerings, GEHC is positioning itself to deepen customer engagement while advancing precision and consistency in prenatal care.

Likely Trend of GEHC Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, shares of GEHC traded flat in Friday’s after-market trading. Over the past six months, shares of the company have gained 10.4% against the industry’s 11.3% decline. However, the S&P 500 has risen 11% during the same time frame.

In the long run, the Diagnoly collaboration strengthens GEHC’s business by reinforcing its transition toward a software- and AI-led growth model, where recurring digital solutions enhance the value of its large installed ultrasound base. Integrating FDA-cleared AI tools into Voluson systems improves product differentiation, supports premium pricing, and increases customer stickiness, while the Voluson Solution Store creates a scalable pathway for future AI partnerships. Over time, this approach should help GEHC expand margins, deepen clinician adoption, and build a durable competitive edge in women’s health imaging.

GEHC currently has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

More on the Collaboration

GEHC’s collaboration with Diagnoly centers on Fetoly, a real-time AI solution designed to standardize and elevate fetal ultrasound exams. Fetoly continuously analyzes fetal heart and brain structures during scanning, verifies image quality, and checks exam completeness in line with International Society of Ultrasound in Obstetrics and Gynecology guidelines, all while the scan is happening. For clinicians, this means fewer repeat scans, more consistent assessments and added diagnostic confidence in complex cases where fetal movement or operator variability can limit image quality. From an investor lens, this kind of AI-driven clinical decision support enhances the utility of existing hardware while pushing ultrasound further into high-value, outcomes-focused care.

Equally important is how Fetoly is being distributed, through GEHC’s Voluson Solution Store, the company’s digital marketplace for women’s health ultrasound. This platform allows GEHC to seamlessly deploy third-party, FDA-cleared AI applications directly onto its Voluson systems, reinforcing a software ecosystem around its core imaging hardware. Over time, this model supports recurring revenue opportunities, faster innovation cycles, and stronger customer lock-in, as hospitals gain access to continuously expanding AI capabilities without replacing equipment.

The Diagnoly partnership underscores how GEHC is using its installed base and digital infrastructure to scale AI adoption efficiently while strengthening its leadership position in women’s health imaging.

Industry Prospects Favoring the Market

Going by data provided by Precedence Research, the global fetal monitoring market size was $5.66 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around $10.81 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 6.68%.

The rising prevalence of chronic conditions such as cardiovascular disease and cancer, growing adoption of minimally invasive treatments, rapid advances in imaging technologies, expanding healthcare infrastructure and a stronger focus on early disease detection are key drivers of market growth.

Other News

GE HealthCare received FDA 510(k) clearance for MIM LesionID Pro, an AI-enabled software solution designed to streamline whole-body tumor burden analysis for PSMA PET/CT and SPECT/CT studies. The tool aims to reduce physician workload, support radiopharmaceutical therapy assessment and facilitate treatment response monitoring.

GE HealthCare announced a collaboration with NXP Semiconductors to develop edge AI solutions for acute care applications, targeting anesthesiology and neonatal use cases. The partnership leverages NXP’s edge processing capabilities and GEHC’s clinical expertise, with early concepts presented at CES 2026 to support workflow efficiency and clinical decision-making.

GEHC’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, GEHC has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Veracyte VCYT, AtriCure ATRC and Boston Scientific BSX.

Veracyte, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 51 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 59.4%. Revenues of $131.8 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.5%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

VCYT has an estimated earnings recession rate of 3% for 2026 compared with the industry’s 17.5% rise. The company beat earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 45.1%.

AtriCure, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported a third-quarter 2025 adjusted loss per share of 1 cent, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 90.9%. Revenues of $134.3 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.1%.

ATRC has an estimated earnings growth rate of 91.7% for 2026 compared with the industry’s 17.7% rise. The company beat earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 67.1%.

Boston Scientific, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported a third-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of 75 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.6%. Revenues of $5.07 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.9%.

BSX has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 16.4% compared with the industry’s 13.1% growth. The company’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 7.4%.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AtriCure, Inc. (ATRC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Veracyte, Inc. (VCYT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.