GEHC Stock May Rise as Revolution Vibe CT Enhances Imaging Tech

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. GEHC recently unveiled Revolution Vibe, an advanced computed tomography (CT) system featuring Unlimited One-Beat Cardiac imaging designed to produce high-quality, consistent images even in complex cases such as atrial fibrillation. Integrated with cutting-edge technologies, Revolution Vibe enhances diagnostic speed and accuracy while improving patient comfort and optimizing workflow efficiency.

As medical institutions continue to seek advanced imaging solutions that balance performance, cost, and patient-centric care, Revolution Vibe CT offers a scalable and efficient alternative to conventional CT systems.

Likely Trend of GEHC Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, shares of the company closed flat at $80.71 on Monday. In the past six months, GEHC shares have lost 12% against the industry’s 1% growth. The S&P 500 decreased 2.1% in the same time frame.

The launch of Revolution Vibe CT can boost GEHC’s stock price in the long run by strengthening its position in the medical imaging market. This advanced system addresses key challenges in cardiac imaging, making it highly valuable for hospitals and clinics seeking better diagnostic accuracy and efficiency. Its AI-powered features and improved workflow solutions can drive higher adoption rates, leading to increased sales and recurring revenue from service contracts.

Meanwhile, GEHC currently has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion. In the last reported quarter, GEHC delivered an earnings surprise of 15.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

More on GEHC’s Revolution Vibe CT

Revolution Vibe addresses key challenges in cardiac imaging, making advanced diagnostics more accessible and efficient. With cardiovascular disease on the rise, the need for accurate and non-invasive imaging solutions like cardiac CT angiography has never been greater. Traditional CT systems often struggle with complex cases, such as patients with atrial fibrillation, heavy calcification, or limited cooperation. These challenges can lead to repeat scans, inaccurate diagnoses, increased costs, and patient dissatisfaction. Revolution Vibe overcomes these limitations by providing high-quality, motion-free imaging, even in the most difficult cases.

The system’s advanced imaging capabilities, including Unlimited One-Beat Cardiac imaging and TrueFidelity DL, ensure clear, full-heart images at a low radiation dose. AI-powered features, such as Effortless Cardiac Workflow, optimize scanning time by automatically selecting protocols and positioning patients, making the system easier to use, even for less experienced technologists. Clinical evaluations have demonstrated that this streamlined workflow reduces exam time by 50%, thereby freeing up radiologists’ time and enhancing overall efficiency. Additionally, the system eliminates the need for ECG connections in certain cases, allowing for faster and more flexible patient scanning.

Beyond imaging quality and workflow efficiency, Revolution Vibe enhances the operational and financial performance of healthcare facilities by addressing both cardiac and general imaging needs. Its energy-efficient design, fleet management, and Smart Subscription model enable continuous upgrades without requiring major reinvestments. Reducing reliance on invasive diagnostics and optimizing resources helps providers cut costs while maintaining high-quality patient care.

GEHC’s Recent Developments in Imaging Space

In recent months, GEHC has made strategic moves to expand its imaging services and AI capabilities. In March, GEHC unveiled Freelium, a next-generation sealed magnet platform at ECR 2025, designed to revolutionize Magnetic Resonance imaging. The platform uses less than 1% of helium compared to traditional systems, promoting sustainability and expanding access to quality imaging in helium-scarce regions. In January, GEHC partnered with Sutter Health to form a seven-year Care Alliance, enhancing access to innovative imaging services and improving the patient and clinician experience across the Sutter Health network. This collaboration aims to create a more seamless and coordinated healthcare system.

GEHC’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

GEHC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Masimo MASI, Boston Scientific BSX and Cardinal Health CAH. At present, Masimo sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas Boston Scientific and Cardinal Health carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Masimo’s shares have rallied 30.1% in the past year. Estimates for MASI’s 2024 earnings per share (EPS) have increased 1.2% to $4.10 in the past 30 days. MASI’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 17.1%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 16.6%.

Estimates for Boston Scientific’s 2025 EPS have jumped 2.9% to $2.85 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 56.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 12.5%. BSX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 8.25%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 7.69%.

Estimates for Cardinal Health’s fiscal 2025 EPS have increased 1.5% to $7.94 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have gained 15.2% in the past year against the industry’s 4.1% decline. CAH’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.6%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 10.3%.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Masimo Corporation (MASI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.