GEHC Stock May Gain on Its Enhanced OEC 3D Mobile CBCT C-Arm Portfolio

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. GEHC recently announced additional clinical applications of the OEC 3D mobile CBCT C-arm portfolio, which enable precise and efficient imaging during endoscopic bronchoscopy procedures in interventional pulmonology.

For routine procedures like neuro-spine and orthopedic trauma, as well as interventional procedures like bronchoscopy, GE HealthCare's OEC 3D intraoperative mobile CBCT continues to show imaging superiority and versatility.

Likely Trend of GEHC Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, shares of the company moved closed flat $82.44 at Friday’s closing. In the past year, GEHC shares have gained 15.9% compared with the industry’s 20.5% growth. The S&P 500 increased 31.1% in the same time frame.

The latest clinical application additions build on the company’s continuous innovation of the OEC C-arm portfolio to support clinicians in improving their patients' diagnosis, treatment, and overall outcomes. This is likely to boost GEHC’s imaging business and help increase the stock’s price. Meanwhile, GEHC currently has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion. In the last reported quarter, GEHC delivered an earnings surprise of 7.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

More on GEHC’s OEC 3D

Accurate intraoperative imaging systems are necessary for complex thoracic and pulmonary surgeries. Physicians must examine and verify the exact location of nodules and tools to diagnose and biopsy a suspected lesion or region of interest in the lungs. However, due to variations in respiratory patterns, patient positioning, and other factors, the position of a nodule may differ from pre-operative CT images at the time of the procedure, causing CT to body divergence.

The OEC 3D mobile CBCT C-arm, which was first introduced in 2021, offers accurate 3D and 2D images daily for a wide range of operations. During bronchoscopy procedures, physicians can use Augmented Fluoroscopy with Lung Suite to help confirm tool-in-lesion during a procedure and CBCT visualization tools like Lung Preset to aid in viewing airway components.

In addition to providing outstanding image quality, the OEC 3D allows for a smooth transition between 3D and 2D imaging using a single, adaptable mobile CBCT imaging C-arm. Its user-friendly interface and workflow also help to maximize available space in the bronchoscopy suite.

Application Additions Made to GEHC’s OEC 3D C-arm

The latest application additions made to the GEHC’s OEC 3D C-arm aim to improve the visualization of airways in the lungs during bronchoscopy procedures. With the OEC 3D Lung Suite, the OEC 3D enables clinicians to visualize both 2D and 3D images of the lung using a single mobile C-arm. For advanced imaging during endoscopy procedures, the OEC 3D Lung Suite includes an Augmented Fluoroscopy overlay of 3D points of interest on live fluoroscopy images. It also includes an adjustable motorized 3D scan to accommodate patient or equipment positions during a spin.

In addition to sophisticated imaging, bronchoscopy methods may involve robotic assistance or navigation to help clinicians reach the region of interest during the interventional process. To facilitate this process, the OEC 3D C-arm offers an OEC Open interface that allows 3D volumetric data to be instantly sent to validated navigation and robotic systems after reconstruction.

Another addition to the OEC Open offering is a verified interface with Intuitive Surgical’s Ion Endoluminal Robotic Bronchoscopy System (OS 1 v5.1.0 and later). This interface enables users to automatically transfer OEC 3D mobile CBCT images upon reconstruction to the Ion System to then update target locations for clinician catheter adjustments during the procedure.

The latest clinical application additions build on the company’s continuous innovation of the OEC C-arm portfolio to support clinicians in their efforts to help improve the diagnosis, treatment, and overall outcomes of their patients.

GEHC’s Recent Developments in Imaging Space

In November, GEHC and DeepHealth, a subsidiary of RadNet, joined forces to develop SmartTechnology to revolutionize imaging through artificial intelligence (AI). This partnership combines both companies' expertise and technological resources to address critical challenges in the imaging industry, especially those concerning workflow efficiency, clinical accuracy and patient-centered care.

In October, GEHC completed the acquisition of Intelligent Ultrasound Group PLC’s clinical AI software business. This transaction is aimed at improving GEHC’s AI-driven image analysis tools, which are designed to make ultrasound diagnosis smarter and more efficient by enhancing image recognition and streamlining workflows.

GEHC’s Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

GEHC carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.

Some other top-ranked stocks from the medical industry are Masimo MASI, AngioDynamics ANGO and Globus Medical GMED.

Masimo, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, has an estimated growth rate of 10.4% for 2025. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

MASI’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 17.10%. Masimo’s shares have risen 37.2% year to date compared with the industry’s 6.7% growth.

AngioDynamics, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an estimated growth rate of 38.2% for 2025. ANGO’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, delivering an average surprise of 31.71%.

AngioDynamics’ shares have lost 8.9% year to date against the industry’s 6.7% growth.

Globus Medical, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 12.7%. GMED’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 12.1%. Its shares have risen 56.5% year to date compared with the industry’s 6.7% growth.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Masimo Corporation (MASI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Globus Medical, Inc. (GMED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.