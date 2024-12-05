GEHC Stock May Gain Following the Launches of Aurora and Clarify DL

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. GEHC recently unveiled Aurora, a new dual-head single-photon emission computed tomography/ computed tomography (SPECT/CT) designed to help clinicians visualize better and aim to help expand the range of CT procedures typically available in hybrid systems. It supports conditions such as cancer and cardiac disorders, which rely on early detection and precise localization of abnormalities for effective intervention.

GE HealthCare also announced that Clarify DL will enhance bone SPECT image quality. Clarify DL harnesses the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to help deliver clear, accurate, and effortless imaging.

Likely Trend of GEHC Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, shares of the company closed flat at $83.01 yesterday. In the year-to-date period, GEHC shares have gained 7.3% compared with the industry’s 14.4% growth. The S&P 500 increased 27.1% in the same time frame.

The latest launches from GEHC are likely to further boost the company’s imaging capabilities and generate additional revenues, which will likely increase the stock’s price. Meanwhile, GEHC currently has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion. In the last reported quarter, GEHC delivered an earnings surprise of 7.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

More on GEHC’s Aurora

Clinicians need more advanced SPECT/CT technologies as healthcare continues to move toward individualized treatment and precision medicine. By fusing anatomical details from CT scans with functional imaging from SPECT, these nuclear medicine technologies give doctors a thorough understanding of the physiological and structural components of illnesses.

Aurora is designed to capture gamma rays emitted by radioactive tracers. These captured events are then turned into data that help create images showing the distribution of the tracer and enabling diagnoses across various care areas. In addition, Aurora incorporates GE HealthCare's Revolution Ascend CT technology, which provides further design possibilities to provide sophisticated CT capabilities beyond standard imaging that hybrid systems normally provide. This offers up to 128 slices for sophisticated treatments like coronary CT angiography and 40mm CT detector coverage with a 75 cm-wide CT bore to help improve patient comfort while enabling high-speed scanning.

GE HealthCare also incorporated certain features into Aurora to develop personalized approaches for better patient outcomes. Features include ASiR-V for lower dose, reduced noise levels and improved spatial resolution at the same image noise. It also includes SnapShot Freeze 2 to improve motion blur reduction while maintaining high spatial resolution for whole-heart motion correction. Aurora also features SmartMar for excellent artifact-less imaging, enabling the reduction of photon starvation, beam hardening, and streak artifacts caused by metal in the body.

Lastly, Effortless Workflow, which is integrated into Aurora, provides a suite of efficiency solutions, such as Auto Prescription and Smart Plan, that are improved by digital automation and design innovations to facilitate technologists' intervention and assist patients in having a comfortable and easy exam experience.

More on GEHC’s Clarify DL Technology

Clarify DL, a novel deep-learning image reconstruction part of GE HealthCare's nuclear medicine portfolio is intended to improve bone SPECT image quality performance, which is crucial for boosting diagnostic confidence.

Unlike today's noise reduction solutions, which usually reduce noise at the expense of contrast and resolution and may affect accuracy and diagnostic confidence, Clarify DL is an AI-powered solution that delivers clear, accurate, and effortless imaging.

GEHC’s Recent Developments in AI-Space

In December, GEHC announced the 510(k) submission to the FDA for CleaRecon DL, a deep-learning technology. The company is looking to get FDA clearance for the technology, which is designed to improve the quality of cone-beam computed tomography images by bringing AI-based 3D reconstruction to the interventional suite.

In October, GEHC announced the launch of Versana Premier, the latest addition to its Versana ultrasound family. Versana Premier offers AI-enabled productivity tools and advanced clinical features to enhance workflow efficiency and diagnostic accuracy, addressing the needs of healthcare professionals across specialties, including general practice, OBGYN, MSK and cardiology.

In the same month, GEHC completed the acquisition of Intelligent Ultrasound Group PLC’s clinical AI software business, a move intended to reshape its ultrasound portfolio. GEHC also announced CareIntellect for Oncology, a new cloud-first application that combines multi-modal patient data from disparate systems into a single view. It uses generative AI to summarize clinical notes and reports.

GEHC’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

GEHC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.

Some better-ranked stocks from the medical industry are Masimo MASI, AngioDynamics ANGO and Globus Medical GMED.

Masimo, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, has an estimated growth rate of 10.4% for 2025. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

MASI’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 17.10%. Masimo’s shares have risen 37.2% year to date compared with the industry’s 6.7% growth.

AngioDynamics, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated growth rate of 38.2% for 2025. ANGO’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, delivering an average surprise of 31.71%.

AngioDynamics’ shares have lost 8.9% year to date against the industry’s 6.7% growth.

Globus Medical, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 12.7%. GMED’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 12.1%. Its shares have risen 56.5% year to date compared with the industry’s 6.7% growth.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Masimo Corporation (MASI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Globus Medical, Inc. (GMED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.