GEHC Stock May Gain Following the Launch of Pristina Via System

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. GEHC recently unveiled the new Pristina Via mammography system. This system will provide mammography technologists with a suite of advanced tools that balance the demands of diagnostic accuracy and workflows to facilitate more patient-centered breast care.

As GEHC continues to evolve its Senographe Pristina platform, Pristina Via brings advanced new features to help minimize repetitive tasks and streamline workflows so that mammography technologists can maintain their focus on providing quality and personalized care during the screening experience.

Likely Trend of GEHC Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, shares of the company closed flat at $82.51 yesterday's closing. In the year-to-date period, GEHC shares have gained 6.7% compared with the industry’s 14.9% growth. The S&P 500 increased 26.4% in the same time frame.

The latest, evolved version of the Senographe Pristina platform is likely to boost GEHC’s imaging business and help increase the stock’s price. Meanwhile, GEHC currently has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion. In the last reported quarter, GEHC delivered an earnings surprise of 7.6%.



More on GEHC’s Pristina Via Mammography System

A recent survey from the American Society of Radiologic Technologists found a significant increase in vacancy rates for radiology technologists while the number of women seeking mammograms has remained steady. The shortage is having a significant impact on radiology practices and patients’ wait time to schedule and undergo imaging. Advanced platforms like GEHC’s Pristina Via are likely to prove beneficial by enhancing the screening experience for technologists and patients.

GE HealthCare developed the Pristina Via to build on its commitment to developing innovation to solve the challenges that patients and users face. The platform has advanced features like the zero-click acquisition functionality to provide faster and seamless workflows. There is no wait time between exposures, which allows the technologists to operate at their speed.

Pristina Via DBT image-to-image cycle time is significantly faster than other mammography systems on the market. The platform’s vendor-neutral prior image comparison feature reduces time spent analyzing previous exams and enables final assessments more efficiently. Pristina Via uses a significantly low radiation dose for all breast thickness amongst major mammography systems.

Pristina Via uses these cutting-edge capabilities to provide extraordinary speed and optimize technologists' workflow. To give imaging centers access to the newest features while maintaining the flexibility to accommodate their sites' changing requirements, Pristina Via also offers a scalable, future-focused platform with complete backward compatibility.

GEHC’s Recent Developments in Imaging Space

In November, GEHC announced additional clinical applications of the OEC 3D mobile CBCT C-arm portfolio, which enable precise and efficient imaging during endoscopic bronchoscopy procedures in interventional pulmonology.

In the same month, GEHC and DeepHealth, a subsidiary of RadNet, joined forces to develop SmartTechnology to revolutionize imaging through artificial intelligence (AI). This partnership combines companies' expertise and technological resources to address critical challenges in the imaging industry, especially those concerning workflow efficiency, clinical accuracy and patient-centered care.

In October, GEHC completed the acquisition of Intelligent Ultrasound Group PLC’s clinical AI software business. This transaction improves GEHC’s AI-driven image analysis tools, which are designed to make ultrasound diagnosis smarter and more efficient by enhancing image recognition and streamlining workflows.

