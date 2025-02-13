$GEHC stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$GEHC stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $211,837,819 of trading volume.

$GEHC Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $GEHC:

$GEHC insiders have traded $GEHC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GEHC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROLAND ROTT (CEO, Imaging) sold 3,577 shares for an estimated $309,338

PHILIP RACKLIFFE (CEO, AVS) sold 900 shares for an estimated $78,867

$GEHC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 588 institutional investors add shares of $GEHC stock to their portfolio, and 573 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

