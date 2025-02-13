$GEHC stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$GEHC stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $211,837,819 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $GEHC:
$GEHC Insider Trading Activity
$GEHC insiders have traded $GEHC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GEHC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROLAND ROTT (CEO, Imaging) sold 3,577 shares for an estimated $309,338
- PHILIP RACKLIFFE (CEO, AVS) sold 900 shares for an estimated $78,867
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$GEHC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 588 institutional investors add shares of $GEHC stock to their portfolio, and 573 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GENERAL ELECTRIC CO removed 13,281,302 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,038,332,190
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 5,092,040 shares (-63.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $477,887,954
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 4,077,152 shares (+7.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $382,640,715
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 3,546,548 shares (+10431023.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $332,843,529
- D1 CAPITAL PARTNERS L.P. added 2,857,314 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $268,158,918
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP added 2,506,417 shares (+107.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $195,951,681
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 2,370,035 shares (+1516.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $222,427,784
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $GEHC on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.