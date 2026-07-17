GEHC Stock Up on $500M Strategic Care Alliance With Catholic Health

GE HealthCare GEHC recently announced a 10-year strategic Care Alliance with Catholic Health, valued at approximately $500 million. The partnership will involve the deployment of more than 1,300 pieces of technology across Catholic Health’s hospitals and ambulatory locations, spanning advanced imaging, precision diagnostics, AI-enabled technologies, digital and cloud solutions, as well as comprehensive service support.

From an investor’s perspective, the long-term alliance is likely to strengthen GE HealthCare’s recurring service and digital revenue opportunities while expanding the adoption of its AI-enabled imaging and diagnostic solutions. The deal also highlights GEHC’s ability to secure large-scale, enterprise-wide partnerships with leading healthcare systems, potentially supporting its growth prospects and strengthening position in the evolving precision care and healthcare technology markets.

Likely Trend of GEHC Stock Following the News

Shares of GEHC have gained approximately 4% since the announcement yesterday. In the year-to-date period, shares of the company have lost 19.9% compared with the industry’s 23.7% decline. The S&P 500 increased 10.9% in the same time frame.

The alliance is likely to benefit GE HealthCare’s long-term business by strengthening its presence across Catholic Health’s extensive care network and creating a steady stream of revenues from equipment deployment, maintenance, digital solutions and lifecycle services over the 10-year term. The planned addition of more than 1,300 pieces of technology, coupled with the multivendor service agreement covering more than 40 sites, should support recurring revenues and deepen customer engagement.

Moreover, broader adoption of the AI-enabled imaging, cloud and software solutions could accelerate GEHC’s shift toward higher-value digital offerings while showcasing its ability to secure large-scale, enterprise-wide partnerships. The deal may also serve as a reference model for similar long-term Care Alliances with other health systems, supporting GEHC’s growth prospects and competitive position over the long run.

GEHC currently has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion.



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More on the News

Under the Care Alliance, GEHC will support system-wide technology modernization across Catholic Health’s key service lines, including cardiology, oncology, neurology and women’s health. The initiative will expand advanced cardiac imaging across outpatient and ambulatory sites, while the addition of MR, CT and PET technologies equipped with on-device AI solutions is aimed at reducing delays between diagnostic imaging and oncology treatment.

Catholic Health also plans to expand nuclear medicine capabilities at St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center and Good Samaritan University Hospital, deploy hundreds of ultrasound systems to improve departmental efficiency and point-of-care decision-making, and enhance OB/GYN and maternal fetal medicine capabilities.

Approximately 50% of the planned equipment additions are expected to reach Catholic Health’s clinical sites within the first three years of the agreement, with patients likely to begin seeing benefits during the first year. Initial deployments, expected within months, include contrast-enhanced mammography to expand access to breast imaging and biopsy services, broader diagnostic imaging capabilities across multiple modalities and upgraded maternal-infant care monitoring technologies at Good Samaritan University Hospital.

Over the course of the alliance, expanded capabilities will be introduced at six Catholic Health hospitals and 36 other sites, spanning CT, PET/CT, nuclear medicine, MR, mammography, X-ray, surgery, ultrasound, women’s health, anesthesia, diagnostic cardiology and maternal infant care. The agreement’s unitary payment structure and accelerators are also expected to generate capital savings compared with traditional equipment-purchasing models, potentially allowing Catholic Health to reinvest in technology modernization, patient access and clinical program expansion.

Beyond equipment deployment, the alliance includes a 10-year multivendor service agreement covering more than 40 sites, with imaging and biomedical maintenance, fleet management, education and training. GEHC will also deploy AI, cloud and software solutions, including Imaging 360, to streamline radiology workflows and improve operational efficiency. The partnership builds on Catholic Health’s adoption of GEHC’s PET imaging agent Flyrcado. In April 2025, St. Francis Hospital became the first U.S. site to conduct an exercise stress PET myocardial perfusion imaging study using Flyrcado.

Favorable Industry Prospect for GEHC

Going by the data provided by Grand View Research, the global medical imaging market size was valued at $43.5 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from $45.5 billion in 2026 to $64.7 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2026 to 2033.

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising geriatric population and increasing demand for early diagnosis are expected to drive market growth. Continued investments, product innovations and advancements in AI-enabled and point-of-care medical imaging technologies should further support industry expansion.

Recent Development by GEHC

Recently, GEHC announced a new research collaboration with Mayo Clinic to advance personalized cancer treatment through the MI-BET (Molecular Imaging Biomarker-Based End of Therapy Trial) study. The initiative will evaluate whether imaging, blood-based biomarkers and clinical data can help tailor radioligand therapy for patients with advanced prostate cancer, supporting more adaptive treatment decisions and expanding the use of theranostics.

GEHC’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, GEHC carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are West Pharmaceutical WST, Intuitive Surgical ISRG and Cardinal Health CAH, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

West Pharmaceutical reported first-quarter 2026 earnings per share of $2.13, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.8%. Revenues of $844.9 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.5%.

West Pharmaceutical has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 13.9%. WST’s earnings surpassed estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 19.4%.

Intuitive Surgical reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.50, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.2%. Revenues of $2.77 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.2%.

Intuitive Surgical has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 14.3%. ISRG’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.8%.

Cardinal Health reported a third-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $3.17, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.2%. Revenues of $60.94 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.3%.

Cardinal Health has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 17%. CAH’s earnings surpassed estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 10.3%.

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GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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