GEHC & Springbok Collaborate on MRI Muscle Analysis for Sports

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. GEHC has announced a development partnership with Springbok Analytics to combine its MRI technology with Springbok’s AI-powered analysis platform, with the goal of transforming how muscle health is measured and visualized.

Traditionally, injury recovery and athletic performance are tracked using physical and functional tests that provide partial insight into internal structural changes. MRI, in contrast, offers a clearer picture of muscle condition and response to training or treatment.

By integrating AI-powered muscle analysis with advanced MRI, the collaboration seeks to deliver more precise, quantitative and actionable assessments of musculoskeletal health, supporting future advancements in sports medicine, athletic performance and wellness.

Per management, the partnership brings together Springbok’s advanced AI-based muscle analytics with GE HealthCare’s expertise in MRI acquisition and tissue characterization. The collaboration aims to unlock deeper insights from MRI data, including muscle quality, symmetry and recovery, while developing tools integrated within GEHC’s MRI platforms. The initiative is intended to advance imaging capabilities in sports medicine, human performance and longevity, aligning with the company’s broader goal of shaping the future of healthcare.

Likely Trend of GEHC Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, shares of GEHC lost 2.9% at yesterday’s closing. Over the past six months, shares of the company have dropped 6.2% compared with the industry’s 18.8% decline. However, the S&P 500 has risen 1.6% during the same timeframe.

In the long run, this collaboration strengthens GEHC’s position in advanced imaging by expanding its capabilities into AI-driven musculoskeletal analytics. The integration of quantitative muscle assessment tools with MRI platforms enhances GEHC’s value proposition in sports medicine, rehabilitation and preventive healthcare. It also opens new growth avenues in human performance and longevity-focused applications, supporting increased adoption of its imaging technologies and software solutions.

GEHC currently has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

More on the News

At the core of this partnership is Springbok’s AI-powered platform, which transforms rapid full-body or regional MRI scans into detailed, interactive 3D maps of the musculoskeletal system. This advanced technology can quantify up to 140 individual muscles, depending on the scan type and provides objective metrics such as muscle size, asymmetry, fat infiltration, bone structure and adipose composition.

These data-driven insights are already being used by more than 80 professional sports teams and performance programs worldwide to assess musculoskeletal health, guide rehabilitation and enhance athletic performance with greater precision. Springbok’s platform has effectively set a new benchmark for quantitative muscle assessment in elite sports.

By integrating this AI-driven capability with advanced MRI imaging, the collaboration aims to unlock even deeper clinical and performance insights. The combined solution has the potential to identify muscle imbalances that may increase injury risk, monitor structural recovery to inform return-to-play decisions, and track age-related changes in muscle composition over time.

Silvia Blemker, PhD, CSO and co-founder of Springbok and professor at the University of Virginia, said that the ability to directly evaluate individual muscle structure and health has major implications for clinical care and human performance. She added that the collaboration with GE HealthCare aims to advance musculoskeletal imaging, expanding both scientific understanding and clinical impact for athletes, patients and individuals focused on maintaining strength and mobility over time.

Industry Prospects Favoring the Market

Going by the data provided by Precedence Research, the magnetic resonance imaging market is valued at $8.8 billion in 2026 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 3.9% through 2035.

Factors like the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, advancements in imaging quality and high-strength applications, the growing adoption by medical professionals, the rising R&D investments and the new product launches are boosting the market’s growth.

Other News

GE HealthCare announced that View, a next-generation diagnostic imaging viewer within its Genesis Radiology Workspace, has received 510(k) clearance from the FDA. Positioned as a zero-footprint viewer and cloud-native solution, the platform allows radiologists to access diagnostic images directly through a web browser without the need for specialized on-site hardware or software installations.

GE HealthCare unveiled the latest generation of its LOGIQ general imaging ultrasound portfolio, aimed at advancing image clarity, improving workflow efficiency and strengthening diagnostic confidence. The new range — LOGIQ E10 Series, LOGIQ Fortis and LOGIQ Totus — incorporates Verisound Digital architecture along with AI-enabled capabilities to deliver enhanced imaging performance across diverse clinical applications.

GE HealthCare secured FDA 510(k) clearance for three new MRI innovations: SIGNA Sprint with Freelium, a 1.5T sealed magnet system; SIGNA Bolt, a high-performance 3T scanner; and SIGNA One, an AI-powered workflow platform that optimizes MRI processes from exam setup through post-processing.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. Price

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. price | GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. Quote

GEHC’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Currently, GEHC has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Phibro Animal Health PAHC, Intuitive Surgical ISRG and Cardinal Health CAH.

Phibro Animal Health, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of 87 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 27.1%. Revenues of $373.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.7%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

PAHC has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 21.5% compared with the industry’s 12.5% rise. The company’s earnings beat estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 20.1%.

Intuitive Surgical, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.53, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.4%. Revenues of $2.87 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.7%.

ISRG has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 15.7% compared with the industry’s 13.6% rise. The company’s earnings beat estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 13.2%.

Cardinal Health, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported a second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.63, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10%. Revenues of $65.6 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.9%.

CAH has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 15% compared with the industry’s 9.2% rise. The company’s earnings beat estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.3%.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.