GEHC or PRVA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors with an interest in Medical Info Systems stocks have likely encountered both GE HealthCare Technologies (GEHC) and Privia Health (PRVA). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Currently, GE HealthCare Technologies has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Privia Health has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This means that GEHC's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

GEHC currently has a forward P/E ratio of 17.41, while PRVA has a forward P/E of 102.61. We also note that GEHC has a PEG ratio of 1.70. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. PRVA currently has a PEG ratio of 2.81.

Another notable valuation metric for GEHC is its P/B ratio of 4.23. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, PRVA has a P/B of 4.67.

These metrics, and several others, help GEHC earn a Value grade of A, while PRVA has been given a Value grade of C.

GEHC stands above PRVA thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that GEHC is the superior value option right now.

