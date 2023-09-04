GEHC or PRVA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Medical Info Systems sector have probably already heard of GE HealthCare Technologies (GEHC) and Privia Health (PRVA). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

GE HealthCare Technologies has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Privia Health has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. This means that GEHC's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

GEHC currently has a forward P/E ratio of 18.23, while PRVA has a forward P/E of 118.73. We also note that GEHC has a PEG ratio of 1.78. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. PRVA currently has a PEG ratio of 3.26.

Another notable valuation metric for GEHC is its P/B ratio of 4.43. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, PRVA has a P/B of 5.40.

These metrics, and several others, help GEHC earn a Value grade of B, while PRVA has been given a Value grade of C.

GEHC has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than PRVA, so it seems like value investors will conclude that GEHC is the superior option right now.

