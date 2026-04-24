GEHC Moves Manganese-Based MRI Contrast Agent Into Phase 2/3 Trial

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. GEHC recently announced that the first patient has been dosed in its Phase 2/3 LUMINA clinical trial evaluating mangaciclanol, an investigational manganese-based MRI contrast agent. The milestone marks an important step forward for the company’s pharmaceutical diagnostics pipeline, as the candidate has the potential to offer an alternative to conventional gadolinium-based contrast agents widely used in MRI scans today.

Mangaciclanol has also received Fast Track Designation from the FDA for use in adults and pediatric patients aged two years and older, which could help accelerate its development and review process. For investors, the update highlights GEHC’s continued focus on innovation in imaging agents, a business where it already holds a strong global presence. If successful, the product could open a sizable long-term growth opportunity while strengthening the company’s competitive position in diagnostic imaging.

Likely Trend of GEHC Stock Following the News

Shares of GEHC have lost 2.1% since the announcement on Thursday. In the year-to-date period, shares of the company have lost 14.8% compared with the industry’s 16.3% decline. However, the S&P 500 has risen 4.4% in the same timeframe.

This development could strengthen GEHC’s long-term business by expanding its imaging agent portfolio with a differentiated MRI contrast product that may address safety, supply chain and environmental concerns tied to gadolinium-based agents. If approved, mangaciclanol could help GEHC capture a greater share in the large global MRI contrast market, deepen recurring revenue from its pharmaceutical diagnostics segment and reinforce its leadership in precision imaging solutions.

GEHC currently has a market capitalization of $32.6 billion.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

More on the News

Mangaciclanol is being developed as a general-purpose MRI contrast agent designed to help detect and visualize lesions with abnormal vascularity in the central nervous system and across the body. The candidate is currently being evaluated in the international, multi-center Phase 2/3 LUMINA study, with the first patient dosed at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. Earlier Phase 1 data were encouraging, with the agent reported as well tolerated and showing no serious adverse events, dose-limiting toxicities or clinically meaningful safety findings.

From a commercial standpoint, mangaciclanol could become a meaningful innovation in a market where nearly one-third of MRI procedures require contrast agents, translating to roughly 65 million gadolinium-enhanced scans globally each year. Unlike gadolinium, a rare-earth metal with supply chains heavily tied to China, manganese is more widely available from countries such as South Africa, Australia and Gabon, potentially improving sourcing resilience. GEHC also noted that manganese is a naturally occurring element and that mangaciclanol’s macrocyclic cage-like structure may reduce retention risks. If these benefits are validated in later-stage studies, the product could position GEHC to address customer demand for safer, dependable and environmentally conscious imaging solutions while further strengthening its pharmaceutical diagnostics franchise.

Industry Prospects Favoring the Market

Going by the data provided by Mordor Intelligence, the MRI contrast agents market was valued at $1.57 billion in 2025 and estimated to grow from $1.69 billion in 2026 to reach $2.42 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.48% during the forecast period.

Rising demand is being driven by an aging population, wider reimbursement support for outpatient imaging and rapid progress in AI-enabled dosing protocols that help lower gadolinium use while maintaining diagnostic accuracy.

Other News

GE HealthCare recently announced a digital integration between its bkActiv intraoperative ultrasound (iUS) system and Medtronic’s Stealth AXiS surgical navigation system that delivers real-time advanced imaging during cranial surgeries, enhancing surgical planning and navigation workflows.

In March, GE HealthCare secured FDA 510(k) clearance for Photonova Spectra, a next-generation photon-counting CT solution. Built on Deep Silicon detector technology, the platform combines wide coverage with ultra-high-definition spatial and spectral imaging, enabling faster scan speeds and accurate visualization of subtle tissue differences, small lesions and vascular structures.

GEHC’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, GEHC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Globus Medical GMED, Phibro Animal Health PAHC and Cardinal Health CAH. While GMED sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, PAHC and CAH carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Shares of GMED have gained 7.4% in the year-to-date period. Estimates for the company’s 2026 earnings per share (EPS) have increased by 1 cent to $4.46 in the past 30 days. GMED’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed one, the average surprise being 18.8%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 20.8%.

PAHC shares gained 44.8% in the year-to-date period. Estimates for the company’s 2026 EPS have remained constant at $3.03 in the past 30 days. PAHC’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 20.1%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 26.1%.

CAH shares lost 0.3% in the year-to-date period. Estimates for the company’s 2026 EPS have increased by 1 cent to $10.32 in the past 30 days. CAH’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 9.3%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 10%.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Globus Medical, Inc. (GMED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.