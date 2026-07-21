GEHC Launches MIM Anyware for Secure Remote Imaging Collaboration

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. GEHC recently announced the launch of MIM Anyware, a web-based remote access platform designed to provide secure, healthcare system-controlled access to imaging data and the company's MIM software portfolio. The platform gives authorized users access to MIM software applications from virtually any location through a web browser without needing local software installation. The platform aims to improve collaboration, streamline imaging workflows and support faster clinical decision-making.

Per management, research has demonstrated that effective collaboration among multidisciplinary teams is essential to deliver coordinated, patient-centered care. MIM Anyware was developed to transform how clinicians interact with medical imaging data in virtual settings. By providing secure browser-based access to imaging data and MIM's advanced analysis tools, the platform is intended to help clinicians to focus more on patient care.

Likely Trend of GEHC Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, GEHC shares dropped 0.4% at yesterday’s close. Year to date, the stock has lost 23.4% compared with the industry’s 21.1% decline. However, the S&P 500 has risen 8.7% in the same timeframe.

GE HealthCare's launch of MIM Anyware is expected to strengthen its position in the cloud medical imaging platform market by expanding secure, browser-based access to imaging data and enabling real-time clinical collaboration across care teams. The platform's support for remote workflows, oncology applications and vendor-neutral interoperability aligns with the growing demand for cloud-enabled imaging solutions. This innovation is likely to increase customer adoption of GE HealthCare's portfolio of MIM software solutions.

GEHC currently has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion.



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More on MIM Anyware

As healthcare providers manage large volumes of complex imaging data, traditional remote access solutions often struggle with siloed workstations, IT infrastructure requirements and compatibility with modern imaging environments. MIM Anyware overcomes these challenges by ensuring secure, high-performance remote access for physicians, physicists, dosimetrists and other clinicians to work together within the same MIM session. Teams can collaboratively review image registrations, perform routine clinical processing, deploy workflows and evaluate dose information in real time while improving cross-functional collaboration and workflow efficiency.

The platform is much more valuable in cancer care, where treatment planning requires coordination among multidisciplinary teams. MIM Anyware supports radiation oncology workflows by facilitating consultations, referrals, tumor board discussions, clinician education and collaborative treatment planning.

Alongside MIM Anyware, GEHC continues to improve its MIM software portfolio with solutions such as MIM Maestro and MIM Contour ProtégéAI+ 2.0. MIM Maestro now features a reirradiation and composite dose assessment workflow that allows visualization of prior treatment doses on current anatomy, accounts for radiobiological effects and evaluates multiple treatment strategies using rigid or deformable image registration within a unified workflow.

Meanwhile, MIM Contour ProtégéAI+ 2.0 expands the company's AI-powered auto-contouring capabilities with new Magnetic Resonance Brain models and an enhanced Computed Tomography Male Pelvis model, improving contouring accuracy across key anatomical regions.

Together, the vendor-neutral MIM software portfolio supports clinical applications across radiation oncology, radiology, nuclear medicine, theranostics, interventional radiology and urology.

Industry Prospects Favoring the Market

Going by the data provided by Research and Markets, the cloud medical imaging platform market was valued at $3.59 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from $4.2 billion in 2026 to $7.86 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 16.9% from 2026 to 2030.

Factors like growing implementation of AI-enabled imaging tools, increasing migration toward hybrid cloud deployment models, rising demand for multi-facility image sharing and collaboration, expansion of healthcare digitalization initiatives in emerging economies and increasing focus on workflow automation in radiology departments are boosting the market’s growth.

Other News

Recently, GEHC announced a new research collaboration with Mayo Clinic to advance personalized cancer treatment through the MI-BET (Molecular Imaging Biomarker-Based End of Therapy Trial) study. The initiative will evaluate whether imaging, blood-based biomarkers and clinical data can help tailor radioligand therapy for patients with advanced prostate cancer, supporting more adaptive treatment decisions and expanding the use of theranostics.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. Price

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. price | GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. Quote

GEHC’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, GEHC has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are West Pharmaceutical WST, Intuitive Surgical ISRG and Cardinal Health CAH.

West Pharmaceutical, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reported first-quarter 2026 earnings per share (EPS) of $2.13, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.8%. Revenues of $844.9 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.5%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

West Pharmaceutical has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 14.4%. WST’s earnings surpassed estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 19.4%.

Intuitive Surgical, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.80, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.9%. Revenues of $2.89 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.1%.

Intuitive Surgical has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 14.3%. ISRG’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.5%.

Cardinal Health, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported a third-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $3.17, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.2%. Revenues of $60.94 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.3%.

Cardinal Health has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 17%. CAH’s earnings surpassed estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 10.3%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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