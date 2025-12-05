GEHC Forms 7-Year Care Alliance to Advance URMC Imaging & Monitoring

GE HealthCare GEHC and the University of Rochester Medical Center (URMC) entered into a seven-year Care Alliance aimed at expanding advanced imaging, strengthening precision medicine and standardizing patient monitoring across the entire UR Medicine system. The collaboration builds on their long-standing relationship and focuses on enhancing capabilities in MRI, CT, PET/CT, SPECT/CT and ultrasound while establishing a center of excellence within URMC’s Imaging Sciences department.

Per management, the Care Alliance is designed to boost operational efficiency, support technology upgrades and streamline clinical workflows through system-wide standardization.

Likely Trend of GEHC Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, the company's shares traded flat at yesterday’s close. Year to date, shares have gained 6.9% comapred with the industry’s 3.4% growth. The S&P 500 has risen 18.9% over the same period.

In the long run, the Care Alliance will strengthen GEHC’s competitive position by deepening its presence within a major regional health system and securing multi-year visibility on equipment deployments, software upgrades and recurring service revenues. The partnership also highlights GEHC’s ability to deliver enterprise-wide imaging, monitoring and AI solutions, reinforcing its value proposition to other health systems and supporting sustained growth in its precision care and digital platforms.

GEHC currently has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

More on the Care Alliance

For GE HealthCare, the Care Alliance creates a multi-year avenue to showcase and scale its most advanced imaging technologies within a major academic health system. URMC’s Imaging Sciences center of excellence will implement in-place upgrades across its MRI fleet and deploy new GEHC MRI systems equipped with on-device AI. These systems will reduce noise and shorten scan times, clearly demonstrating the value of GEHC’s next-generation imaging platforms.

The agreement also includes flagship systems such as one of the first Aurora SPECT/CT units in the United States, a dual-energy CT capable of single-heartbeat cardiac scans and GEHC’s LOGIQ E10 ultrasound portfolio. With the Continuum+ package enabling continuous software enhancements, GEHC looks to strengthen its long-term service, upgrade and lifecycle-management presence at URMC, reinforcing its enterprise imaging leadership.

The alliance also expands GEHC’s influence in the rapidly growing precision medicine and theranostics market. URMC’s plan to acquire an on-site cyclotron directly complements GEHC’s molecular imaging ecosystem, including the Omni Legend PET/CT and the Aurora SPECT/CT platforms. Local production of short-lived radioisotopes is essential for high-quality PET imaging. It allows GEHC’s systems to operate at maximum clinical value by ensuring reliable tracer supply for prostate cancer imaging and emerging applications in ovarian and thyroid cancers. As precision oncology becomes more individualized—leveraging diagnostic tracers that bind to specific disease cells—GEHC stands to benefit from greater utilization of its high-end PET and SPECT technologies, along with increasing demand for data-rich imaging workflows.

The Care Alliance also deepens GEHC’s enterprise footprint by fully standardizing patient monitoring across UR Medicine. The Deployment of Carescape ONE monitors and the Carescape Canvas platform across bedside care, telemetry and central monitoring environments allows GEHC to deliver a unified, scalable monitoring infrastructure. This alignment strengthens recurring revenues through connectivity solutions, upgrades and service agreements while demonstrating the operational benefits of a fully integrated monitoring ecosystem. By helping reduce alarm fatigue, streamlining data displays and supporting flexible configuration, GEHC positions itself as a long-term partner in enhancing workflow efficiency, patient safety and clinical decision-making across the health system.

GEHC’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, GEHC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Medpace Holdings MEDP, Intuitive Surgical ISRG and Boston Scientific BSX.

Medpace, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported third-quarter 2025 earnings per share (EPS) of $3.86, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.29%. Revenues of $659.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.04%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

MEDP has an estimated earnings growth rate of 17.1% for 2025 compared with the industry’s 16.6% growth. The company beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 14.28%.

Intuitive Surgical, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, posted third-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $2.40, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.6%. Revenues of $2.51 billion topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.9%.

ISRG has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 15.7% compared with the industry’s 11.9% growth. The company’s earnings outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.34%.

Boston Scientific, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of 75 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.6%. Revenues of $5.07 billion outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.9%.

BSX has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 16.4% compared with the industry’s 13.5% growth. The company’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 7.36%.

