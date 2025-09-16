GEHC Eyes icometrix Buyout to Strengthen Neurology Imaging Portfolio

GE HealthCare GEHC has recently announced plans to acquire Belgium-based icometrix, a company specializing in AI-powered brain imaging solutions, in a move designed to advance its precision care strategy and expand its neurological care portfolio. The deal underscores GE’s efforts to address the rising demand for MRI-driven insights in managing complex neurological conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease.

The deal is likely to strengthen the company’s position in the precision care, primarily in neurology. By integrating icometrix’s AI-powered insights with GEHC’s advanced imaging technologies, GEHC aims to empower care teams with the clarity and confidence needed to navigate complex neurological conditions.

The financial terms of the deal remain undisclosed. GE HealthCare intends to fund the acquisition with cash on hand, pending customary regulatory approvals.

Shares of GE HealthCare have lost 0.6% so far this year against the industry’s gain of 6.6%. The S&P 500 Index has increased 12.7% in that period.



GE HealthCare’s move to acquire icometrix could be seen as a strategic long-term growth catalyst, reinforcing its positioning in the fast-expanding neurology and Alzheimer’s care markets. The deal highlights GE’s commitment to precision care and AI-driven imaging, areas expected to see rising demand. In the near term, the stock may experience muted movement given broader market conditions, but over time, the acquisition could strengthen recurring revenue streams and bolster GEHC’s competitive edge in neurological diagnostics.

At the core of icometrix’s offerings is its icobrain platform, which provides quantitative analysis of brain MRI scans across a spectrum of disorders, including multiple sclerosis, dementia, epilepsy, stroke and traumatic brain injury. Notably, icobrain aria stands out as the first FDA-cleared computer-aided detection and diagnosis solution for Amyloid Related Imaging Abnormalities (ARIA), a known side effect of amyloid-targeting therapies approved to treat Alzheimer’s disease. icometrix also collaborates with pharmaceutical companies to support drug development, clinical trials and real-world evidence generation

GE HealthCare plans to integrate icometrix’s solutions across its MRI platforms, streamlining workflows with its existing AI-driven technologies, including AIR x Brain, AIR Recon DL, and SONIC DL 3D. The company also intends to broaden access to icobrain aria across all vendor MRI systems, supporting radiologists and neurologists in efficiently handling growing scan volumes while maintaining high standards of care.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, the number of adults living with Alzheimer’s is projected to double by 2050, fueled by global aging trends and broader adoption of anti-amyloid therapies. With such therapies requiring frequent neurological MRI exams to assess eligibility and monitor side effects, demand for advanced imaging and decision-support tools is expected to accelerate.

Currently, GEHC carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

