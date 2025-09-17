GEHC Expands Women's Health Portfolio With AI-Enabled Voluson

GE HealthCare GEHC recently unveiled the Voluson Performance 18 and 16, the latest generation of ultrasound systems in its women’s health portfolio. The launch underscores the company’s commitment to advancing maternal and reproductive care through artificial intelligence (AI), automation, and intuitive design, aiming to enhance diagnostic precision and workflow efficiency for clinicians worldwide.

The Voluson Performance series builds on the legacy of the Voluson platform, a trusted name in women’s health imaging. By combining high-resolution imaging with smart automation, the new systems are designed to enable clinicians to perform scans more quickly and confidently. This innovation comes at a time when maternal mortality remains a critical challenge, with an estimated 700 women dying daily from maternal causes globally, highlighting the urgent need for advanced diagnostic solutions.

The new systems have received FDA 510(k) clearance and CE Mark approval, paving the way for global rollout. GE HealthCare will showcase the Voluson Performance series at the 35th ISUOG World Congress on Ultrasound in Obstetrics and Gynecology, held during Sept. 14-17 in Cancun, Mexico. Availability will begin in key international markets later this year.

Likely Trend of GEHC Stock Following the News

Shares of GE HealthCare have lost 0.9% so far this year against the industry's growth of 5.4%. The S&P 500 Index has increased 13.5% in that period.



The launch of the Voluson Performance series is expected to reinforce GE HealthCare’s leadership in women’s health imaging, a strategically important segment in diagnostic care. Investors may view this move as a way to strengthen the company’s precision care strategy while expanding its addressable market in maternal and reproductive health. With FDA clearance and CE Mark approval, early adoption in key geographies could translate into incremental revenue streams.

While near-term stock movement may hinge on broader market conditions, the announcement is likely to be perceived positively, supporting GEHC’s long-term growth narrative and potentially bolstering investor confidence.

Voluson’s New Features

Key innovations in the new systems include Autolive, which automatically adjusts gain to improve image uniformity, and Shadow Reduction, which enhances image clarity across exams. The technology is also supported by a comprehensive probe portfolio for 2D and 3D imaging, integrated wireless Vscan Air probes for bedside use, and an updated touch interface with a voice-activated “Hey Voluson” feature for streamlined, hands-free control. Together, these features are designed to reduce keystrokes, simplify workflows, and minimize user fatigue.

The AI-driven SonoLyst suite stands out as a transformative tool in the Voluson Performance series. It identifies fetal anatomy in standard views, annotates images automatically, and reduces the keystrokes required for routine second-trimester examinations by up to 65%.

In addition, SonoPelvicFloor, another embedded AI solution, offers guided workflows that can deliver exam results up to 75% faster, enabling clinicians to achieve consistent, reproducible outcomes. These advancements are expected to benefit clinicians across varying levels of expertise, making complex imaging more accessible and efficient.

By embedding intelligent tools within its ultrasound systems, GE HealthCare aims to address growing pressures on healthcare systems for accuracy, speed, and accessibility. The design of the Voluson Performance 18 and 16 not only enhances clinical decision-making but also expands access to high-quality imaging for women in diverse care settings.

