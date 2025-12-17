GEHC Expands Healthcare Access Through Indonesia MoH Partnership Deal

GE HealthCare GEHC recently announced a strategic partnership with Indonesia’s Ministry of Health under the Strengthening Indonesia’s Health Referral Network (“SIHREN”) program, aimed at expanding access to advanced diagnostic and care technologies across the country. The collaboration supports Indonesia’s broader efforts to modernize its healthcare infrastructure and improve patient outcomes, particularly in underserved regions.

Under the SIHREN initiative, GEHC will help enhance the nation’s referral hospital network by supporting the deployment of medical technologies, training and digital health solutions. The partnership underscores GEHC’s focus on working with governments to strengthen healthcare systems at scale while advancing long-term growth opportunities in emerging markets.

Likely Trend of GEHC Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, the company's shares traded flat in yesterday’s after-market hours. In the past six-month period, shares have gained 14.4% against the industry’s 1.2% decline. The S&P 500 has gained 16.6% in the same time frame.

This partnership positions GEHC to deepen its long-term relationship with the Indonesian government, creating a stable, large-scale channel for supplying imaging, diagnostics and digital health solutions through a national healthcare program. By aligning with a government-led initiative like SIHREN, GEHC improves revenue visibility, strengthens its competitive moat in a fast-growing emerging market and builds a foundation for repeat orders, service contracts and future technology upgrades. The collaboration also supports GEHC’s broader international expansion strategy by reinforcing its role as a trusted partner to public health systems, which can be replicated across other developing markets over time.

GEHC currently has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion.



More on the Partnership News

Under SIHREN, GEHC announced that it is likely to supply more than 300 advanced CT scanners to Indonesia’s public healthcare system, supporting equitable, high-quality care for over 280 million people nationwide. The CT scanners will be deployed across all 38 provinces, reaching both urban centers and remote regions, and are intended to strengthen diagnostic capabilities at scale. The agreement is structured as a competitively awarded, multi-year contract, with procurement conducted through a fully competitive international tender process governed by World Bank regulations, underscoring the program’s transparency and global significance.

SIHREN is Indonesia’s largest-ever healthcare infrastructure investment and one of the biggest multilateral health initiatives globally, aimed at modernizing the national referral network. The program focuses on expanding access to advanced diagnostics and treatment, with priorities spanning non-communicable disease management, maternal health, and stronger pandemic preparedness.

By extending CT imaging access across the archipelago, the initiative supports earlier diagnosis and timely treatment of conditions such as cancer, stroke and heart disease, improving care delivery and outcomes across both urban and remote communities.

Favorable Industry Prospects for GEHC

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global medical imaging market size was valued at $41.6 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $55.4 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.95% from 2025 to 2030. The market growth is propelled by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing demand for early diagnosis and a growing geriatric population.

A Recent Development by GEHC

Recently, GEHC and the University of Rochester Medical Center entered into a seven-year Care Alliance aimed at expanding advanced imaging, strengthening precision medicine and standardizing patient monitoring across the entire UR Medicine system.

GEHC’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, GEHC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

