GEHC Expands Carilion Tie to Enhance Patient Care Across Virginia

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. GEHC recently expanded its clinical engineering services relationship with Carilion Clinic to support patient care and community health initiatives across Virginia. Under the collaboration, Carilion Clinic will implement GE HealthCare’s Advanced Asset Management Program (AAMP) and Encompass, a real-time location system (RTLS), to improve medical equipment management and operational efficiency across its healthcare network.

Per management, patient care remains at the center of GE HealthCare's priorities. The company’s long-standing collaboration with Carilion Clinic reflects a shared commitment to delivering a consistent and efficient experience for patients and caregivers across the health system's facilities. By combining advanced asset management capabilities with enhanced digital visibility, GE HealthCare aims to support Carilion's teams in delivering high-quality care to patients.

Likely Trend of GEHC Stock Following the News

Shares of GEHC have gained 1% since the announcement on Thursday. In the year-to-date period, shares of the company have fallen 20.6% compared with the industry’s 23.2% decline. However, the S&P 500 has risen 8.1% in the same timeframe.

In the long run, the expanded collaboration strengthens GEHC’s position in healthcare technology and clinical engineering services. By deepening its relationship with Carilion Clinic, GEHC gains another opportunity to demonstrate the value of its connected healthcare solutions, which could support broader adoption across health systems seeking greater efficiency and cost optimization. The agreement also aligns with the company’s strategy of integrating digital technologies and service-based offerings with its healthcare portfolio to create long-term value and recurring revenue opportunities.

GEHC currently has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion.



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More on the Expanded Collaboration

The collaboration includes GE HealthCare’s Advanced Asset Management Program, which is designed to optimize medical equipment throughout its lifecycle. The program focuses on improving consistency in equipment planning, deployment and support, enabling clinical and operational teams to make more informed decisions while reducing workflow burdens.

Carilion Clinic will expand the use of GE HealthCare’s Encompass web-based RTLS platform, which provides real-time visibility into mobile medical equipment across the healthcare system. The solution helps staff locate equipment efficiently, minimize downtime, reduce patient delays and improve caregiver productivity.

The collaboration also extends Encompass capabilities across Carilion’s facilities, including Roanoke Memorial Hospital’s Crystal Spring Tower. Together, GE HealthCare and Carilion continue to strengthen a partnership focused on operational excellence, clinician support and delivering high-quality care to the communities they serve across Virginia.

Industry Prospects Favoring the Market

Going by data provided by Precedence Research, the healthcare asset management market is valued at $43.88 billion in 2026 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 26.85% through 2035.

Factors like the rising focus on operational efficiency and cost reduction, the need for better equipment tracking and inventory management, the growing pressure to improve workforce productivity and patient care, as well as accelerating healthcare digitalization, are the major drivers of the market.

Other News

GE HealthCare recently announced that the FDA has granted 510(k) clearance for MIM Contour ProtegeAI+ 2.0, an AI-enabled auto-contouring software designed to support radiation therapy treatment planning. The latest version expands clinical capabilities with new Magnetic Resonance Brain and updated Computed Tomography Male Pelvis models.

The FDA clearance includes a Predetermined Change Control Plan, providing a pathway for future model updates and expansion into additional anatomical regions and imaging modalities.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. Price

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. price | GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. Quote

GEHC’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, GEHC carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are West Pharmaceutical WST, Globus Medical GMED and Biodesix BDSX.

West Pharmaceutical, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, reported first-quarter 2026 earnings per share (EPS) of $2.13, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.8%. Revenues of $844.9 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.5%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

West Pharmaceutical has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 13.9%. WST’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 19.4%.

Globus Medical, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $1.12, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22.1%. Revenues of $759.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.0%.

Globus Medical has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 10.2%. GMED’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 26.3%.

Biodesix, currently carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy), reported a first-quarter 2026 adjusted loss per share of 81 cents, which came narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 35.7%. Revenues of $26 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.3%.

BDSX has an estimated earnings growth rate of 36% for 2026. The company beat earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 25.6%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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