GEHC Expands BARDA Collaboration With $35M Boost for AI Ultrasound

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. GEHC recently announced a $35 million expansion to its prior contract with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (“BARDA”). The expanded contract is funded through a cost-sharing structure in which BARDA will provide the majority of financial support and builds on the collaboration first established in October 2023.

The additional investment is intended to accelerate the development of AI-enabled ultrasound technologies and next-generation imaging platforms to support trauma assessment and improve readiness for large-scale casualty incidents.

Per management, responding to mass casualty events requires diagnostic speed, accuracy and easy access to care in emergency rooms, transport settings and field-based medical environments. The company’s partnership with BARDA supports advanced ultrasound innovation through AI-powered tools and specialized hardware optimized for frontline healthcare providers.

Likely Trend of GEHC Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, shares of GEHC gained 1.6% at yesterday’s closing. Over the past six months, shares of the company have climbed 11.6% against the industry’s 12.9% decline. However, the S&P 500 has risen 8.1% during the same time frame.

In the long run, contract expansion with BARDA is expected to strengthen GE HealthCare’s position in the growing AI-enabled medical imaging market. The additional funding accelerates the development of next-generation AI-powered ultrasound solutions for trauma care and emergency preparedness. The initiative enhances the company’s innovation pipeline through advanced diagnostic automation, point-of-care ultrasound systems and clinical validation programs, which could expand adoption. Overall, the agreement is likely to drive long-term revenue opportunities, reinforce GEHC’s leadership in point-of-care imaging and strengthen its strategic role in emergency preparedness programs.

GEHC currently has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

More on the BARDA Expansion

The expanded clinical scope of the agreement is expected to support the development of multiple AI-enabled tools aimed at accelerating diagnostic workflows and reducing reliance on specialized operators, thereby enabling effective use by non-expert ultrasound users. These automated capabilities will focus on improving the evaluation of lung-related conditions, including pleural abnormalities, as well as enhancing the detection of intra-abdominal injuries.

In addition, GE HealthCare plans to advance point-of-care ultrasound systems optimized for reliability, portability, and ease of use in high-intensity environments, including field-based and emergency care settings.

Beyond technology advancement, the expanded program also supports initiatives to collaborate with clinicians and clinical evaluation sites to generate real-world evidence and guide iterative product development. These engagements are expected to provide practical user feedback, helping refine system design and clinical utility. Through direct collaboration with emergency medicine specialists, GEHC aims to validate the clinical effectiveness of these innovations and facilitate broader adoption across varied healthcare systems.

According to Karley Yoder, CEO of Comprehensive Care Ultrasound within Advanced Visualization Solutions at GEHC, the company has maintained a leadership position in point-of-care ultrasound innovation for emergency medicine. The latest program milestone underscores a shared objective to provide clinicians with advanced tools that strengthen clinical decision-making and support improved patient outcomes.

Industry Prospects Favoring the Market

Going by the data provided by Precedence Research, AI in the ultrasound imaging market is valued at $1.22 billion in 2026 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.4% through 2035.

Factors like the recognition of the benefits of AI-based technologies and the growing applications of AI in diagnostic activities are boosting the market’s growth.

Other News

GE HealthCare recently introduced ReadyFix in the United States, a remote fleet management platform designed to enhance medical device uptime and improve operational efficiency across healthcare networks. The solution is integrated with the company’s MAC VU360 resting ECG workstations, enabling reliable ECG measurements along with real-time system connectivity that supports remote diagnostics, repairs and proactive maintenance.

GE HealthCare announced a collaboration with Diagnoly to expand the application of AI in fetal ultrasound evaluation. Under the partnership, the companies will accelerate the integration of Diagnoly’s Fetoly technology into GE HealthCare’s Voluson women’s health ultrasound platforms, supporting more advanced and efficient prenatal imaging assessments.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. Price

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. price | GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. Quote

GEHC's Zacks Rank

Currently, GEHC has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Intuitive Surgical ISRG, Veracyte VCYT and AtriCure ATRC.

Intuitive Surgical, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.53, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.4%. Revenues of $2.87 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.7%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

ISRG has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 15.7% compared with the industry’s 13% rise. The company beat earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 13.2%.

Veracyte, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, reported a third-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of 51 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 59.4%. Revenues of $131.8 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.5%.

VCYT has an estimated earnings recession rate of 3% for 2026 compared with the industry’s 16.8% rise. The company beat earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 45.1%.

AtriCure, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, reported a third-quarter 2025 adjusted loss per share of 1 cent, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 90.9%. Revenues of $134.3 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.1%.

ATRC has an estimated earnings growth rate of 109.1% for 2026 compared with the industry’s 15.8% rise. The company beat earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 67.1%.

