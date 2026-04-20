GEHC & DeepHealth Advance AI Breast Cancer Screening Globally

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. GEHC recently announced an expanded collaboration with DeepHealth, Inc., a subsidiary of RadNet, Inc., to accelerate the adoption of AI-powered mammography tools in breast cancer detection and women’s health innovation.

The announcement builds on a partnership established in 2024 that integrated DeepHealth’s AI-driven breast cancer screening workflow with GE HealthCare’s Senographe Pristina system to improve diagnostic efficiency and image interpretation.

Leveraging the evolution of DeepHealth’s Breast Suite capabilities, GEHC is introducing an advanced, cloud-based suite of modular, interoperable applications to fit into existing imaging workflows. Combined with its Pristina Via platform, the solution enables scalable and high-efficiency breast cancer screening programs.

Per management, GE HealthCare is advancing women’s health through AI-driven precision care. Integrating Breast Suite AI with the Pristina Via system enables earlier, more confident breast cancer detection, moving closer to personalized prevention and care for women.

Likely Trend of GEHC Stock Following the News

Shares of GEHC have gained 1.9% since the announcement on Thursday. In the year-to-date period, shares of the company have lost 9% compared with the industry’s 13.8% decline. However, the S&P 500 has risen 4.2% in the same timeframe.

As healthcare systems continue to prioritize early cancer detection and operational efficiency, this collaboration strengthens GEHC’s AI-driven mammography portfolio, boostsglobal marketreach and improves clinical outcomes with higher cancer detection rates. By integrating advanced, cloud-based workflows into its imaging systems, the company can drive adoption and reinforce its leadership in AI-powered precision diagnostics and women’s health innovation.

GEHC currently has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion.



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Breast Suite AI Expansion

GE HealthCare’s existing Breast Suite platform features a cloud-first, multi-modality viewer along with tools for cancer detection, automated density assessment, prioritized worklists, timely alerts and enhanced reporting. Now the company will introduce new Breast Suite applications compatible with its mammography systems.

These include ProFound Pro, an AI-driven solution that combines cancer detection with automated lesion identification and degree of suspicion across diverse populations and dense breast tissue. It also offers Automated Density Assessment for consistent, patient-focused density classification for both 2D and 3D mammograms, supporting objective diagnostics.

Another addition, Safeguard Review, is an optional AI-powered workflow that identifies complex cases requiring a second review. Clinical data from a large U.S. study showed that this multistage AI workflow improved cancer detection rates by 21%, with an even higher 23% improvement for women with dense breasts.

More on the News

GE HealthCare will showcase women’s health innovations at SBI 2026, including Pristina Recon DL for sharper 3D imaging, Invenia ABUS Prime for dense breast screening, LOGIQ ultrasound systems with AI-enabled workflows and SenoBright HD for faster and accurate contrast mammography.

Industry Prospects Favoring the Market

Going by the data provided by Precedence Research, the artificial intelligence in breast imaging market is valued at $666.9 million in 2026 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 15.9% through 2035.

Factors like increased breast cancer awareness and early detection, technological advancements and AI-enabled imaging solutions, growing health insurance and an increasing aging population are boosting the market’s growth.

Other News

GE HealthCare recently announced a digital integration between its bkActiv intraoperative ultrasound (iUS) system and Medtronic’s Stealth AXiS surgical navigation system that delivers real-time advanced imaging during cranial surgeries, enhancing surgical planning and navigation workflows.

In March, GE HealthCare secured FDA 510(k) clearance for Photonova Spectra, a next-generation photon-counting CT solution. Built on Deep Silicon detector technology, the platform combines wide coverage with ultra-high-definition spatial and spectral imaging, enabling faster scan speeds and accurate visualization of subtle tissue differences, small lesions and vascular structures.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. Price

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. price | GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. Quote

GEHC’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Currently, GEHC has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Pacific Biosciences of California PACB, Phibro Animal Health PAHC and Cardinal Health CAH.

Pacific Biosciences of California, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reported a fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted loss of 12 cents per share, 36.8% narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Revenues of $44.6 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.4%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

PACB has an estimated earnings recession rate of 1.9% compared with the industry’s 12.7% rise. The company’s earnings beat estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 27.7%.

Phibro Animal Health, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 87 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 27.1%. Revenues of $373.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.7%.

PAHC has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 21.5% compared with the industry’s 12.1% rise. The company’s earnings beat estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 20.1%.

Cardinal Health, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported a second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.63, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10%. Revenues of $65.6 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.9%.

CAH has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 15% compared with the industry’s 9.2% rise. The company’s earnings beat estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.3%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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