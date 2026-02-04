Gefran S.p.A. (BATS-CHIXE:GEM) Price Target Increased by 12.43% to 10.02

The average one-year price target for Gefran S.p.A. (BATS-CHIXE:GEM) has been revised to 10.02 GBX / share. This is an increase of 12.43% from the prior estimate of 8.91 GBX dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.92 GBX to a high of 10.31 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 90.78% from the latest reported closing price of 5.25 GBX / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gefran S.p.A.. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 13.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GEM is 0.03%, an increase of 10.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.02% to 9,918K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sprott Focus Trust holds 9,845K shares representing 69.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,985K shares , representing a decrease of 1.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEM by 9.24% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 36K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 21K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares , representing an increase of 9.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEM by 20.29% over the last quarter.

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing an increase of 36.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEM by 63.00% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.