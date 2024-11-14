News & Insights

Geely’s ZEEKR Sees Strong Growth in Q3 2024

November 14, 2024 — 06:10 am EST

Geely Automobile Holdings (HK:0175) has released an update.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, a subsidiary of Geely Automobile Holdings, reported a robust 51% increase in vehicle deliveries for the third quarter of 2024, totaling 55,003 units. The company achieved a 42% growth in vehicle sales year-over-year, reaching RMB14,401.3 million (US$2,052.2 million), despite a slight decline in gross margin compared to previous quarters. These results underscore ZEEKR’s strong performance and potential in the competitive electric vehicle market.

