Geely’s ZEEKR Sees Strong Growth in Q3 2024

Geely Automobile Holdings (HK:0175) has released an update.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, a subsidiary of Geely Automobile Holdings, reported a robust 51% increase in vehicle deliveries for the third quarter of 2024, totaling 55,003 units. The company achieved a 42% growth in vehicle sales year-over-year, reaching RMB14,401.3 million (US$2,052.2 million), despite a slight decline in gross margin compared to previous quarters. These results underscore ZEEKR’s strong performance and potential in the competitive electric vehicle market.

For further insights into HK:0175 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.