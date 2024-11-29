Geely’s Influence Grows in Aston Martin Holdings

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (GB:AML) has released an update.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings has seen a shift in its major holdings as Shufu Li, through entities like Geely International and Geely Group, now holds 15.22% of the voting rights. This change highlights the increasing influence of Geely-related entities in the luxury car manufacturer, which could impact its strategic direction.

