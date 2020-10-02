US Markets

Geely's EV maker Polestar recalls all new Polestar 2 sedans -Swedish daily DI

Contributor
Helena Soderpalm Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER

Electric vehicle maker Polestar, owned by Volvo Cars and its parent China's Geely, is recalling all new Polestar 2 cars due to a software glitch, business daily Dagens Industri (DI) said on Friday.

STOCKHOLM, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Electric vehicle maker Polestar, owned by Volvo Cars and its parent China's Geely [RIC:RIC:GEELY.UL], is recalling all new Polestar 2 cars due to a software glitch, business daily Dagens Industri (DI) said on Friday.

The recall of close to 2,200 vehicles delivered so far will be made after several cars lost power and stopped running even while driving, the paper said.

"There have been no accidents or personal injury," a Polestar spokesman told DI. "Brakes, steering and other systems are working as they should."

The paper said all customers had been informed on Friday to fix the software issue as soon as possible at a service station.

The Sweden-based automaker started producing its Polestar 2 sedans this year in China and sells them in China, Europe and the United States.

Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath said in August that the company was targeting annual sales of more than 50,000 within two to three years.

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

((helena.soderpalm@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 700 10 15; Reuters Messaging: helena.soderpalm.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    The New Normal

    After a summer of big rallies, September brought a market swoon. Dan talks about the drivers behind the volatility and looks ahead to Q4.

    1 day ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular