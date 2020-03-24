US Markets

Geely's EV brand Polestar starts production of Polestar 2 sedans at Zhejiang plant

Contributors
Yilei Sun Reuters
Brenda Goh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

BEIJING, March 24 (Reuters) - Polestar, the premium electric vehicle brand owned by China's Geely GEELY.UL, said it has started production of its mass market Polestar 2 sedan model at Geely's Zhejiang Luqiao plant.

Polestar plans to deliver cars initially into Europe, and then China and North America, the Gothenburg-based company said in a statement. The model's rival will include Tesla's TSLA.O Model 3 sedans.

The production line at the Zhejiang Luqiao plant also makes Volvo's XC40 sport-utility vehicles and Lynk & Co's 01 SUV.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh, Editing by Louise Heavens)

