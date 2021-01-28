Geely says to make EVs for Faraday Future with Foxconn

SHANGHAI/TAIPEI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group GEELY.UL said on Friday it and Foxconn 2317.TW are in talks to provide contract manufacturing services to electric vehicle maker Faraday Future.

Geely said in a statement that it had signed a framework agreement to offer technology and engineering support to Faraday Future, and had become a minority investor in Faraday Future's listing.

Foxconn declined to comment on the manufacturing partnership.

Reuters reported on Monday that Faraday Future plans to set up a new base in China and enlist Geely for contract manufacturing services, citing people familiar with the matter.

Faraday Future will go public through a merger with Property Solutions Acquisition Corp PSAC.O in a deal valuing the combined entity at $3.4 billion.

With the global EV business, dominated by the likes of Tesla Inc TSLA.O, growing at an explosive pace, a flurry of EV makers are rushing to tap the red-hot initial public offering (IPO) market.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Ben Blanchard Editing by Robert Birsel)

((Y.Sun@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 66271262; Reuters Messaging: y.sun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.