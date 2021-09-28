Geely says founder moves into smartphone manufacturing

Chinese automaker Zhejiang Geely Holding [GEELY.UL] said on Tuesday its founder Eric Li has launched a new company dedicated to making smartphones.

The company, called Hubei Xingji Technology Co Ltd, has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the Wuhan Economic and Technological Development Zone to establish its headquarters in the central Chinese city where it will develop smart devices including smartphones.

