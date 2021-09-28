Geely says founder moves into smartphone manufacturing

SHANGHAI, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Chinese automaker Zhejiang Geely Holding GEELY.UL said on Tuesday its founder Eric Li has launched a new company dedicated to making smartphones.

The company, called Hubei Xingji Technology Co Ltd, has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the Wuhan Economic and Technological Development Zone to establish its headquarters in the central Chinese city where it will develop smart devices including smartphones.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz and Brenda Goh; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Josh.Horwitz@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 20830007;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.