US Markets
AAPL

Geely founder's venture completes purchase of majority stake in China's Meizu

Contributor
Josh Horwitz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

A venture run by the founder of Chinese automaker Zhejiang Geely Holding [GEELY.UL] announced on Monday it has completed the purchase of a 79.09% stake in smartphone brand Meizu, and that the two firms would work closely on mobile technologies.

SHANGHAI, July 4 (Reuters) - A venture run by the founder of Chinese automaker Zhejiang Geely Holding GEELY.UL announced on Monday it has completed the purchase of a 79.09% stake in smartphone brand Meizu, and that the two firms would work closely on mobile technologies.

The deal by Hubei Xingji Shidai Technology Co Ltd, which was launched by Geely's chairman Eric Li last year as part of a push by the automaker into premium smartphones, was first revealed to the public in June via a statement from China's market regulator. It did not provide financial details for the deal.

Meizu will continue to operate as an independent brand, under Xingji Technology, and they will look to closely collaborate in areas such as software development, the companies said in a joint statement.

Xingji Technology is currently developing a portfolio of next-generation smartphones, mobile devices and wearable smart devices that will utilise "extended reality" technologies, it added.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Josh.Horwitz@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 20830007;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAPL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular