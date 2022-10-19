Geely chairman eyes larger stake in Aston Martin - Bloomberg News

Muhammed Husain Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW YATES

Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Chairman Li Shufu is considering raising the company's stake in British luxury carmaker Aston Martin to up to 10%, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Chinese automotive company had acquired a 7.6% stake in Aston Martin last month. Based on Aston's closing share price on Sept. 29, the stake was valued at 66.6 million pounds ($74.64 million)

Geely acquired the stake two months after Aston Martin announced a fundraise that saw Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), which now owns 18.6% of the company, become its second-largest shareholder.

Aston Martin shares ended 2% higher at 104.5 pence.

Aston and Geely did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

($1 = 0.8923 pounds)

