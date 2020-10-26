Geely-backed auto tech firm ECARX raises 1.3 bln yuan from Baidu, SIG

SHANGHAI, Oct 26 (Reuters) - ECARX, a tech company backed by Chinese automaker Geely GEELY.UL, said on Monday it has raised 1.3 billion yuan ($194.51 million) in a funding round that included Baidu BIDU.O and U.S. firm Susquehanna International Group.

Hangzhou-based ECARX focuses on technology used in car chips, high-definition maps and smart vehicles. The funding will be used for autonomous driving technologies and map development, it said in a WeChat post.

($1 = 6.6834 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Sam Holmes)

