US Markets
BIDU

Geely-backed auto tech firm ECARX raises 1.3 bln yuan from Baidu, SIG

Contributors
Yilei Sun Reuters
Brenda Goh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JASON LEE

ECARX, a tech company backed by Chinese automaker Geely [GEELY.UL], said on Monday it has raised 1.3 billion yuan ($194.51 million) in a funding round that included Baidu and U.S. firm Susquehanna International Group.

SHANGHAI, Oct 26 (Reuters) - ECARX, a tech company backed by Chinese automaker Geely GEELY.UL, said on Monday it has raised 1.3 billion yuan ($194.51 million) in a funding round that included Baidu BIDU.O and U.S. firm Susquehanna International Group.

Hangzhou-based ECARX focuses on technology used in car chips, high-definition maps and smart vehicles. The funding will be used for autonomous driving technologies and map development, it said in a WeChat post.

($1 = 6.6834 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Sam Holmes)

((Y.Sun@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 66271262; Reuters Messaging: y.sun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BIDU

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular