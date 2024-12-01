News & Insights

Geely Automobile Sees Strong Sales Growth in November

December 01, 2024 — 05:07 am EST

Geely Automobile Holdings (HK:0175) has released an update.

Geely Automobile Holdings reported a significant 27% year-on-year increase in sales for November 2024, with total sales of 250,136 vehicles. The company’s electric vehicle segment showed remarkable growth, with battery electric vehicles surging by 173% compared to last year. This growth underscores Geely’s strong market presence and expanding influence in the automotive industry.

