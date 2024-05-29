Geely Automobile Proposes Special Dividend

Geely Automobile Holdings (HK:0175) has released an update.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited has announced an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to be held on June 18, 2024, to approve a special dividend of approximately HK$75.21 million to its shareholders. The meeting will take place at the Renaissance Hong Kong Harbour View Hotel, and shareholders must register by June 12, 2024, to be eligible for the dividend which will be distributed as per the terms outlined in the company’s circular dated May 30, 2024.

