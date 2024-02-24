Geely Automobile Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt () (GELYY) Price Target Increased by 6.67% to 22.20

The average one-year price target for Geely Automobile Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:GELYY) has been revised to 22.20 / share. This is an increase of 6.67% from the prior estimate of 20.81 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 21.12 to a high of 23.84 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.23% from the latest reported closing price of 20.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 164 funds or institutions reporting positions in Geely Automobile Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt (). This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 2.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GELYY is 0.28%, an increase of 2.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.80% to 559,672K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 73,917K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 73,203K shares, representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GELYY by 12.78% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 73,879K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 75,149K shares, representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GELYY by 13.31% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 54,612K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,118K shares, representing a decrease of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GELYY by 13.97% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 27,977K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,825K shares, representing an increase of 7.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GELYY by 9.27% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 24,565K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,868K shares, representing an increase of 19.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GELYY by 8.88% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.