Geely Automobile Holdings - ADR (GELYY) Price Target Increased by 22.87% to 29.99

The average one-year price target for Geely Automobile Holdings - ADR (OTC:GELYY) has been revised to 29.99 / share. This is an increase of 22.87% from the prior estimate of 24.41 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 28.97 to a high of 31.66 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.74% from the latest reported closing price of 24.44 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Geely Automobile Holdings - ADR. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GELYY is 0.04%, a decrease of 68.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.12% to 243K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Group holds 180K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 181K shares, representing a decrease of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GELYY by 17.79% over the last quarter.

Old Mission Capital holds 38K shares.

Fisher Asset Management holds 23K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 13.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GELYY by 9.04% over the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing a decrease of 332.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GELYY by 82.06% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 14.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GELYY by 85.69% over the last quarter.

