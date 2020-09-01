Geely Auto applies for Shanghai STAR market listing - exchange filing

Refiles to add dropped word in headline

SHANGHAI, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd 0175.HK has applied for a public share sale on Shanghai's Nasdaq-style STAR Market, according to exchange filings.

Geely has hired China International Capital Corp and Huatai United Securities as underwriters for the listing, according to its prospectus.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh and Samuel Shen, editing by Louise Heavens)

