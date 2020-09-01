Geely Auto applies for Shanghai STAR market listing - exchange filing

Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd has applied for a public share sale on Shanghai's Nasdaq-style STAR Market, according to exchange filings.

SHANGHAI, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd 0175.HK has applied for a public share sale on Shanghai's Nasdaq-style STAR Market, according to exchange filings.

Geely has hired China International Capital Corp and Huatai United Securities as underwriters for the listing, according to its prospectus.

