Geely and Foxconn to form auto partnership, sources say

Contributors
Yilei Sun Reuters
Yi-Mou Lee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU

Taiwan's Foxconn and Chinese automaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group will form a partnership to provide contract manufacturing as well as consultancy services to automakers and mobility companies, sources said on Wednesday.

BEIJING/TAIPEI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Taiwan's Foxconn 2317.TW and Chinese automaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group GEELY.UL will form a partnership to provide contract manufacturing as well as consultancy services to automakers and mobility companies, sources said on Wednesday.

Foxconn is formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd. It did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Geely declined to comment.

The sources declined to be identified as the companies have yet to make a formal announcement.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Yi-Mou Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Edwina Gibbs)

((Y.Sun@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 66271262; Reuters Messaging: y.sun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters