Geely and Foxconn to form auto partnership, sources say

BEIJING/TAIPEI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Taiwan's Foxconn 2317.TW and Chinese automaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group GEELY.UL will form a partnership to provide contract manufacturing as well as consultancy services to automakers and mobility companies, sources said on Wednesday.

Foxconn is formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd. It did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Geely declined to comment.

The sources declined to be identified as the companies have yet to make a formal announcement.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Yi-Mou Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Edwina Gibbs)

((Y.Sun@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 66271262; Reuters Messaging: y.sun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.