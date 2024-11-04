Geekco Extends Private Placement to Boost Growth

Geekco Technologies Corporation Class A (TSE:GKO) has released an update.

Geekco Technologies Corporation has extended its private placement until December 4, 2024, aiming to raise a maximum of $700,000 through the issuance of Class A shares and warrants. The company has already secured $250,000 by selling 5,000,000 units. This extension is part of Geekco’s strategy to further enhance its innovative marketing solutions and boost economic interactions in local communities.

