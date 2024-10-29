Gecoss Corporation Reports Sales Dip, Increases Dividends

Gecoss Corporation (JP:9991) has released an update.

Gecoss Corporation reported a decline in net sales and profit for the six months ending September 30, 2024, compared to the previous year, with net sales at ¥53,781 million and a profit attributable to owners at ¥1,756 million. Despite the dip, the company announced an increase in dividends per share for the current fiscal year, indicating confidence in future financial performance.

For further insights into JP:9991 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.