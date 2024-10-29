News & Insights

Gecoss Corporation Reports Sales Dip, Increases Dividends

October 29, 2024 — 03:23 am EDT

Gecoss Corporation (JP:9991) has released an update.

Gecoss Corporation reported a decline in net sales and profit for the six months ending September 30, 2024, compared to the previous year, with net sales at ¥53,781 million and a profit attributable to owners at ¥1,756 million. Despite the dip, the company announced an increase in dividends per share for the current fiscal year, indicating confidence in future financial performance.

