Gecko Minerals Acquires Major Stake in Blaze Minerals

Blaze Minerals Limited (AU:BLZ) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Gecko Minerals Limited has become a substantial holder in Blaze Minerals Limited, owning 105 million fully paid ordinary shares, which translates to an 8.38% voting power in the company. This acquisition marks a significant stake for Gecko Minerals, offering potential influence over Blaze Minerals’ future decisions.

For further insights into AU:BLZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.