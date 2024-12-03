Gecko Minerals Acquires Major Stake in Blaze Minerals

Blaze Minerals Limited (AU:BLZ) has released an update.
Gecko Minerals Limited has become a substantial holder in Blaze Minerals Limited, owning 105 million fully paid ordinary shares, which translates to an 8.38% voting power in the company. This acquisition marks a significant stake for Gecko Minerals, offering potential influence over Blaze Minerals’ future decisions.
