Gecko Minerals Acquires Major Stake in Blaze Minerals

December 03, 2024 — 08:07 pm EST

Blaze Minerals Limited (AU:BLZ) has released an update.

Gecko Minerals Limited has become a substantial holder in Blaze Minerals Limited, owning 105 million fully paid ordinary shares, which translates to an 8.38% voting power in the company. This acquisition marks a significant stake for Gecko Minerals, offering potential influence over Blaze Minerals’ future decisions.

