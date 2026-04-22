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Gecina Q1 LFL Rental Income Up 2.3%; Confirms 2026 Guidance

April 22, 2026 — 11:21 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Gecina (GFC.PA) reported first quarter rental income of 176.0 million euros with like-for-like growth of 2.3%. Organic growth was 1.5% for offices and 7.5% for residential. Current-basis rental income was down 2.2% from last year, mainly reflecting the active residential portfolio rotation in 2025. The Group said its occupancy remains high at 93.5%. The Group reported strong residential leasing momentum with 335 leases signed, up 12% from a year ago.

Looking forward, Gecina confirmed its 2026 guidance, with recurrent net income Group share of 6.70-6.75 euros per share.

Gecina shares are trading at 72.20 euros, down 0.28%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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