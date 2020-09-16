Geberit To Start New CHF 500 Mln Share Buyback Program On Sept. 17

(RTTNews) - Sanitary technology solutions provider Geberit Group (GBERF.PK) Wednesday said it will start its new share buyback program of 500 million Swiss francs on September 17.

The share buyback programme was announced on March 10. The company plans to repurchase registered shares over a maximum period of two years.

Based on the closing price of Geberit registered shares on September 15, the repurchase program currently corresponds to around 950,000 registered shares or 2.6 percent of the share capital currently entered in the Commercial Register.

The company said the registered shares will be repurchased through a separate trading line on the SIX Swiss Exchange for the purpose of a capital reduction.

