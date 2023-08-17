Geberit slashes full-year outlook after 14% drop in H1 revenue

Releads with outlooks, adds details, background information

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Geberit GEBN.S on Thursday cut its full-year outlook citing significant deterioration in the construction industry, saying that it now expected net sales in local currencies to decline by a mid-single-digit percentage range.

In May, the Swiss plumbing supplies maker had said it was targeting average annual net sales growth in local currencies of 4% to 6%.

The company also narrowed its 2023 EBITDA margin forecast to 29% from a 28% to 30% range previously.

The group, which makes piping and ceramic products for bathrooms, reported a 14% drop in turnover to 1.66 billion Swiss francs ($1.89 billion) for the first six months of 2023, down from 1.93 billion francs the previous year.

Record-breaking inflation and higher interest rates across Geberit's core markets have created a challenging environment for the sanitary industry as consumers cut back spending.

($1 = 0.8803 Swiss francs)

