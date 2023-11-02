Geberit sees subdued demand in third quarter

ZURICH, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Geberit GEBN.S is still seeing subdued demand, the Swiss bathroom and plumbing products maker said on Thursday, after reporting a 7.9% fall in third-quarter sales.

The company, whose products include toilets, piping and bathroom ceramics, reported sales of 728 million Swiss francs ($805.31 million), better than forecasts for 723 million Swiss francs.

Core operating profit (EBITDA) increased to 222.6 million Swiss francs. Analysts had expected a figure of 211 million Swiss francs.

($1 = 0.9040 Swiss francs)

